Coronado Recreation Orange Tier Updates

With the recent reduction in COVID-19 restrictions and the expansion of vaccinations, City of Coronado staff is making the following updates to various schedules:
- Beginning Sunday, May 2, the Coronado Aquatics Center will begin Family Swim in the Recreation Pool only. Family Swim will be available in 50-min increments and will be limited to five family groups of four individuals each. Family Swim hours will be on Sundays from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Reservations may be made online or over the phone every Thursday at 2 pm, starting on April 29. Additional details about the reservation system are on the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/aquatics.
- Starting Monday, May 3, the Spreckels Center will allow play on seven of the eight Lawn Bowling rinks, and a total of 36 people will be allowed to play at one time. Reservations will continue to be required and the facility will only admit members.
- Starting Monday, May 3, Coronado parks and beaches will allow 50 people at a time for celebrations of life and wedding events only. Park and beachgoers may bring allowed equipment. Exceptions to equipment are loose items, such as flower petals. Application and permit fees will be charged. No vendor loading zone permits will be issued.
- Starting on Monday, May 31, the Coronado Boathouse will be open seven days a week from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm. Reservations will continue to be required.
