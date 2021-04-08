5k Registration Opens for the 2021 Crown City Classic

48th annual Crown City Classic to kickoff Independence Day weekend on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Special 5k early bird pricing available through Saturday, April 10 at CrownCityRun.com

The 48th annual Crown City Classic opened registration for the 5k distance today. One of the best Independence Day themed running events in the United States, the 4th of July tradition annually welcomes over 2,000 athletes to one of San Diego’s most beautiful places to run.

The 2021 Crown City Classic will kickoff the holiday weekend on Saturday morning, July 3 at Coronado Tidelands Park. Both the 12k (7.4 miles) and 5k events showcase the pageantry and patriotism of America’s birthday, featuring views of San Diego’s downtown skyline and Coronado Bridge, running along portions of the parade route as spectators gather for the west coast’s largest 4th of July Parade.

“There is no better destination in the United States on 4th of July weekend than the City of Coronado,” said Jamie Monroe, Race Director with Easy Day Sports. “In 2021, all of the citywide fanfare celebrating Independence Day will take place on Saturday, July 3rd, so the Crown City Classic is the perfect kickoff for the holiday weekend. The combination of stunning waterfront views and patriotic atmosphere throughout the community creates the perfect summertime race dynamic that runners won’t want to miss.”

In 2020 the Crown City Classic was successfully held as a live, modified event and was the only in-person race to take place in San Diego during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the recent announcements related to fully reopening the State of California, event organizers are confident the event will take place live in 2021 with appropriate precautions and modifications.

The Crown City Classic helps support the local non-profit Islander Sports Foundation and runners are encouraged to take advantage of special 5k early bird pricing through Saturday, April 10. For more information or to register for the event, visit CrownCityRun.com and follow @CrownCityClassic on Instagram.

