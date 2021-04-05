Coronado Vietnam Veterans Gathered on Vietnam Veterans Day (video)

Coronado’s Vietnam Veterans gathered on Monday March 29th at the old City Hall at 1125 Loma Avenue to re-connect on the fiftieth anniversary of the Vietnam War and honor their fallen brethren and share their good fortune to be living in Coronado, the Birthplace of Navy Aviation.

The reception was hosted by John and Carrie O’Brien (he a Vietnam Vet), and Councilman Mike Donovan, also a Vet, presented gift mementos from the City of Coronado for each of the attendees.

High Tide Pizza provided complementary pizza, and Crown City Cigars was the official Cigar Sponsor. Door prizes by our Kids Who Care, and of course beer by local Home Brewer Extraordinaire, Rich Wise.

