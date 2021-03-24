Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Coronado Park to Receive Rehabilitated Barn Owl

San Diego Humane Society To Release Rehabilitated Barn Owl in Coronado. Coronado Police Officer who brought owl to Project Wildlife will be present for release.

An injured barn owl, that was found by two public services employees in the City of Coronado and brought to San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center on Jan. 25, 2021 by Coronado Police Services Officer Christina Woznuk, has been rehabilitated and will be released this evening in Coronado.

The release will take place at 6:45 pm at Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Ave.

Along with Wildlife Care Specialist Elyse Witt from San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife, Coronado Police Services Officer Christina Woznuk will be present.

While at the Bahde Wildlife Center, Project Wildlife’s medical team provided the injured barn owl with heat support, fluids and nutrition. Veterinarians performed radiographs and blood tests, including a lead test, to ensure all levels were normal. The owl was sent to satellite care to gain flight strength in an aviary. After nearly two months in care, the barn owl is self-feeding and strong enough to fly.

Spreckels Park was chosen as the release site because it is within a one-mile radius from the warehouse near Coronado Beach where the owl was found struggling to fly in the cold and rain on Jan. 25, 2021. After release, the owl can find a place in the trees in Spreckels Park to perch while sorting out her home territory.

This article may be updated with SDHS images after this evening’s event.

