Emerald Keepers Announces Earth Day Poster Competition

Emerald Keepers Earth Day Poster Competition is now underway. The 2021 theme is “Restore the Earth by Being an Emerald Keeper.”

- Advertisement -

To participate, those in grades three through 12 should submit original artwork on 18″ x 12″ paper or poster board to the Coronado Public Library desk by Thursday, April 8.

One entry per person and it must include name, grade, school, phone number and email address.

- Advertisement -

The winners will be announced on April 13 and posters will be on display in the Library. The prizes will consist of Coronado Currency to help local businesses.

EmeraldKeepers.org

- Advertisement -

To view the full PDF poster contest flyer, click here.