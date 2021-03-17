Thursday, March 18, 2021
Emerald Keepers Announces Earth Day Poster Competition

By Emerald Keepers

Emerald Keepers Earth Day Poster Competition is now underway. The 2021 theme is “Restore the Earth by Being an Emerald Keeper.”

To participate, those in grades three through 12 should submit original artwork on 18″ x 12″ paper or poster board to the Coronado Public Library desk by Thursday, April 8.

One entry per person and it must include name, grade, school, phone number and email address.

The winners will be announced on April 13 and posters will be on display in the Library. The prizes will consist of Coronado Currency to help local businesses.

EmeraldKeepers.org

To view the full PDF poster contest flyer, click here.

 

 

 

