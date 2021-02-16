$10 Lunch Menu Debuts This Week at Liberty Call Distilling

Liberty Call continues to show its Bridgeworthiness by rolling out new $10 Lunch Combos that invite diners to mix and match across a new menu. Customers can choose from the Barrio Salad Bowl with Lentils, Quinoa, Avocado, and choice of Protein, to the New Pepperoni Flatbread, Short Rib Birria Tacos, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, Angus Beef Burger, or Short Rib Birria Poutine. Pair any lunch with your choice of Cobb or Cucumber Mixed Green Salad, Soup of the Day, Hand Cut Fries, or Tater Tots. Lunch includes a soft drink, or wash it down with a Draft Cocktail or Beer for only $5 more.

“We wanted to choose our favorite lunch items and make a great meal that is quick, easy, and delicious for our customers to enjoy. The challenge for us was to keep the menu small because we have so many options to choose from.” said Miguel Valdez, Liberty Call Distilling’s Executive Chef.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego.

For reservations call (619) 432-1848

online: https://www.opentable.com/r/liberty-call-distilling-kitchen-san-diego/

email: info@libertycall.com

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, a born and raised Coronado local, teams with fellow Coronado neighbor, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, including the recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.

The 3,300-square-foot open-air restaurant showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where some of Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, industrial windowed entryway at its west end rolls up to reveal views of the Coronado Bridge with a laid-back patio offering outdoor heating.

Founded in 2013 and today considered one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming local craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy.

www.libertycall.com

https://www.facebook.com/LibertyCallDistillingCompany /

https://www.instagram.com/libertycalldistilling/