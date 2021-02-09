Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita Sarich.

Liz will be assuming the role of Executive Director effective immediately. She has been a resident of Coronado for over 20 years, is a Navy spouse and a mom to three great kids. She comes to us with an education in marketing, and an extensive background in fundraising, volunteering for non-profit organizations, and multiple community outreach programs.

- Advertisement -

Liz will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the activities and operations of Coronado MainStreet. Our organization is looking forward to maintaining a healthy downtown by addressing the economic challenges we are currently facing. A main goal will be restoring and promoting the downtown with attractive events, and quality marketing. In the new year, we are looking for ways to integrate the multiple organizations on the Island, and to reinvigorate the community we all love so dearly.

- Advertisement -

Anticipate seeing Liz around town in the coming weeks, and feel free to contact her with any questions or suggestions.

Coronado MainStreet

1001 B Avenue Suite 216

619-437-0254

lizriebe@coronadomainstreet.com

- Advertisement -

…