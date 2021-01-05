Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

2021 Coronado Community Read Announced: “Stamped from the Beginning”

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Public Library is pleased to announce the selection of the 2021 Coronado Community Read.

The nonfiction title, Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi, was selected by a public vote. The book was the 2016 National Book Award winner and a critically acclaimed New York Times Bestseller.

Nominations for the 2021 Read were accepted from the community throughout the month of September. A selection committee consisting of community partners and Library staff reduced 50 nominations down to 10 titles including a range of topics and genres. Local book club members further reduced the list to five titles which went to an open public vote. Stamped from the Beginning came out ahead after more than 1,000 votes were cast via the Comment Coronado website and paper ballots at Bay Books and the Library.

The companion Community Read selections for younger readers will be the teen title Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi and the children’s book selection will be The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson.

Community Read events this year will be restricted because of existing public health orders. Events will be held virtually. The Library will soon announce several events that will take place in the month of February including movies, a topic panel featuring experts in civil discussion, and book discussions.

Now in its fifth year, the Coronado Community Read is designed to unite the community through the shared reading and discussion of a single book. The program encourages participation in planned community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by readers. For more information contact Librarian Jacqueline Luna at jluna@coronado.ca.us or (619) 522-2479.

Managing Editor
