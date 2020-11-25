Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Community News

Home in Coronado for the Holidays

By Managing Editor

There is no place like “Home in Coronado for the Holidays” and the City is working on plans for free activities for the entire family. Coronado’s traditional Snow Mountain and Holiday Parade were canceled due to the pandemic but the City’s elves will hold a festive drive-thru on Saturday, Dec. 12, for the whole family that will include goodie bags, elves, a professional holiday photo op and Santa.

A reservation for a spot in line is required and registration is open for residents. Call 619-522-7342 and leave a message for Santa’s elves to get your ticket.

More activities are planned that also comply with all local, state, and federal health orders. Along with the traditional holiday banners and lighting of the trees along Orange Avenue and the holiday tree and Menorah in Rotary Plaza, Recreation and Golf Services, Cultural Arts and the Library are planning a variety of fun and festive programs. Some of these programs include

  • a North Pole Hotline, where kids can get a call from Santa;  
  • Letters to Santa to get a reply from St. Nick;
  • a Cocoa and Canvas, a virtual holiday-themed painting class that includes a kit for all you need to follow along, including the cocoa;
  • Virtual Storytimes with the Library;
  • Virtual Mocktails and Cooking;
  • Social Media Contests for decorating;
  • and a Community Food Drive.

Additionally, the City is looking at Coronado TV programming that will include cookie decorating, cooking and holiday floral arranging. Follow the City of Coronado Recreation Services page on Facebook or recreate_coronado on Instagram for details as they are released. 

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

