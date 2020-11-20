Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Friday, November 20, 2020

Sports

Princeton Men’s Tennis Team Enjoys Coronado Weather While Taking Classes Online

By Managing Editor

The Princeton Tigers men’s tennis team has been staying at the home of Jennie Portelli on Glorietta Boulevard for the past three months while taking their courses via Zoom and playing tennis in the SoCal sunshine. Coronado High School has graciously allowed them to practice at the CHS courts, and matches against other colleges and universities are played at the Barnes Tennis Center. When not studying or playing tennis, they’ve found time to enjoy the beach and Coronado’s small town charm. Team captain and Princeton senior is Coronado’s own Ryan Seggerman.

Princeton tennis
Karl Poling, Ben Smith, Ryan Seggerman, Jennie Portelli (homeowner) Will Peters, Bill Duo, Billy Xocoy, Andrew Dale. Submitted photo.

Ryan Seggerman’s made the news in Coronado for years

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

