Princeton Men’s Tennis Team Enjoys Coronado Weather While Taking Classes Online

The Princeton Tigers men’s tennis team has been staying at the home of Jennie Portelli on Glorietta Boulevard for the past three months while taking their courses via Zoom and playing tennis in the SoCal sunshine. Coronado High School has graciously allowed them to practice at the CHS courts, and matches against other colleges and universities are played at the Barnes Tennis Center. When not studying or playing tennis, they’ve found time to enjoy the beach and Coronado’s small town charm. Team captain and Princeton senior is Coronado’s own Ryan Seggerman.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒄. “Tiger Origins” Presented By @PNCBank: Ryan Seggerman ’21 pic.twitter.com/cRwv84sjL6 — Princeton Men’s Tennis (@ptonmenstennis) November 19, 2020

Ryan Seggerman’s made the news in Coronado for years