A Rare Triple Play: The Health Savings Account (HSA)

Many people use their HSA funds to pay for current-year medical expenses. We think HSA owners should make the maximum contribution each year, however—then consider covering their medical expenses with funds from outside their HSAs. This way, their HSA assets can be retained in their powerful HSA accounts and invested for the distant future. And by contributing regularly to an HSA each year, HSA owners will not only reduce their current-year tax bills, but also build a handy account that they can tap, tax-free, for medical expenses during retirement.

People using HSAs as savings/investment vehicles should note the following:

First, withdrawals are only tax-free if used for qualified medical expenses.

Second, many HSA custodians levy fees on transactions, so costs can add up.

Third, the penalty for withdrawals not used for healthcare expenses prior to age 65 is 20% versus a 10% penalty on IRA withdrawals prior to age 59 1/2. Withdrawals would also be taxed as ordinary income.

As always, when it comes to making financial moves, what’s right for one person’s situation may not be right for someone else. However, using an HSA as an investment vehicle, given its trio of tax advantages, is certainly worth considering.

