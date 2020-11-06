City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 6, 2020

The City invites the community to attend a virtual Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to watch the webinar to help honor 16 Hometown Heroes in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about what to expect in election results; next week’s Veterans Day holiday schedule; the City’s Halloween celebrations; work to replace playground equipment at Mathewson Park; a recent Climate Action Plan virtual workshop; the video from the second virtual webinar on electric leaf blowers; a bridge lighting study next week; Coronado Island Film Festival events set for Nov. 11-15; and Crystal, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.