Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 6, 2020

Coronado Election Results
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 6, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City invites the community to attend a virtual Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to watch the webinar to help honor 16 Hometown Heroes in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about what to expect in election results; next week’s Veterans Day holiday schedule; the City’s Halloween celebrations; work to replace playground equipment at Mathewson Park; a recent Climate Action Plan virtual workshop; the video from the second virtual webinar on electric leaf blowers; a bridge lighting study next week; Coronado Island Film Festival events set for Nov. 11-15; and Crystal, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

