City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 30, 2020

- Advertisement -

Halloween will be different this year. Find out about the City’s drive-thru trick-or-treating event and social media Halloween contests in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the 100th arrest in the City’s Remotely Monitored Bike Program; the Nov. 7 virtual Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony; mosquito complaints; Daylight Saving Time; an upcoming Climate Action Plan virtual workshop set for Nov. 5; Coronado Island Film Festival events; election information; and Jo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

- Advertisement -

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

- Advertisement -