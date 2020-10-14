Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 14, 2020

City of CoronadoFeatured

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado Unified School District’s board room on Monday, October 12th.

Two elements set this forum apart. One, the questions were very much themed around Coronado businesses and our hospitality industry. Two, this was the only in-person forum of the candidates’ election cycle.

It was a pleasure to see Mike Donovan, John Duncan, Tim Rohan and Casey Tanaka interact and present such convincing cases for their seat on City Council. Everyone arrived wearing masks and only removed them once they were seated at their individual tables, facing their poised moderator Hayley Beard, a Coronado Chamber Board Member and Director at Edward Jones in Coronado.

Questions ranged from, “Please provide an example of how you personally promote Shop Local Shop Coronado” to, “In light of Covid-19, what adjustment needs to be undertaken to assist the Coronado business community?”

Candidates made excellent points, including the fact that Coronado businesses and residents can be one and the same, as so many Orange Avenue restaurants and retail are locally owned and operated. There was also a call to create more diversity in Coronado’s shopping experience so that there is more to offer residents.

The Chamber’s Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy worked with Kami McElligott, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent/Board at the CUSD, to arrange the location and recording of the forum and you can now watch the 72-minute video by clicking this link to the Coronado Chamber website:

www.coronadochamber.com/city-council-candidates-forum.html

Executive Director Sue Gillingham noted that the forum proved to be illuminating for residents and businesses alike. “I would encourage everyone to watch the video prior to voting for their choice of two Coronado City Council members on November 3rd.”

L-R City Council Candidates Mike Donovan, John Duncan, Tim Rohan and Casey Tanaka with Moderator Hayley Beard at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce’s forum, held at the CUSD board room in Coronado on Monday 12th October.

 

Coronado Chamber of Commerce

