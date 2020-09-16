Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentDining

Dining Pastime Done Right at Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge

By Aly Lawson

The Lobster Roll plate comes with astounding potato chips and a just-right green salad at Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge on Orange Avenue in Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Situated along the popular, slight “S” curve on Orange Avenue, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge offers people-watching with privacy and a hard-to-pick-from menu.

Plus the restaurant just kicked off a special to give back to locals: Tuesdays, those who show an ID with a 92118 zip code get 20% off. And with Oktoberfest here, they wanted to find a way to still celebrate and created a special menu — including a Schnitzel plate and special craft beer — featured Sept. 18-Oct. 3.

Manager Gus Thompson encouraged people to come out for a great time like date night and experience an eclectic but familiar menu that adjusts year-round.

- Advertisement -

Socially-distanced pavement stickers guide you to the friendly staff members, who will seat you al fresco between dividers required due to the pandemic — yet they’re surprisingly beneficial for a more secluded dining experience. Paired with the sidewalk passersby, the patio seating is delightful and invites guests not to be in too much of a hurry.

While owner David Spatafore, principal of the Blue Bridge Hospitality collective, said COVID-19 and the winter months are daunting, the positive thing right now is they’ve made it to this current day.

Opened in 2011, the award-winning Leroy’s is linked to the Blue Bridge Hospitality collective of several successful restaurants and eateries run by David Spatafore. Spatafore’s distant cousin Leroy Mossel is the involved namesake and the executive chef is Ronnie Schwandt.

- Advertisement -

“At the time there were no restaurants in Coronado serving local farm-to-table food and drinks, craft cocktails and a focus on craft beer,” Spatafore said. “This was the kind of place that we like to eat at so we built it.”

Thompson said Leroy himself is around almost every single day and definitely plays a role.

“He knows most of the people in this town,” Thompson said. “He’s a good namesake for the building. He’s been and lived all over the world, and those experiences he’s had is kind of what has been brought to our menu.”

Thompson said one can say it’s American but you’ll see Asian or French influences for example. He added it lends the ability to really play, taking classics and putting spins on them like Asian barbecue sauce with Brussels sprouts. They “don’t do standard” and always try a unique ingredient.

Two of Leroy’s craft cocktails, the Summer Fresca and Mezcal Margie.

Clever cocktails and craft beer do jump out from the drinks menu as well as hard kombucha. My dining partner and I ordered the Mezcal Margie and Summer Fresca, the latter and Raspberry Bourbon Smash coming recommended as crowd favorites by our server — who kindly let us delay ordering while we caught up.

The Deviled Eggs at Leroy’s are picnicking done right.

While the menu is straightforward, it boasts difficult decisions with its modern yet beach town comfort food. We at least decided on the four Deviled Eggs as an appetizer since they were easy to share, and who doesn’t love picnic food? The savory cupcakes’ egg whites, yellow cream and other toppings, combined for just the right amount of salty, sweet and pickled.

We finally chose the Lobster Roll as well as the Grilled Cheese and Roasted Tomato Bisque. With the almost-open-faced lobster sandwich came a tasty but light green salad and the best potato chips I’ve ever had (and I’m not a huge plain potato chip fan), crispy yet flakey — and not bland.

The grilled cheese and tomato soup dish stole the show. The bread is brioche. Thick and fluffy with its shiny, soft crust — buttery and a little crunchy, and a little salty — it’s the perfect hug around the plentiful, gooey cheddar, American and smoked cheddar cheeses. Dip each bite in the powerful tomato bisque with chunks of tomato in it and your mouth will fill with hearty, creamy, roasted, smoky flavors. All of a sudden you’re a very spoiled, sophisticated kid.

Go there; get it. Enough said.

We were so stuffed with delicious cocktails, dairy, seafood and bread, we couldn’t fit in dessert. But when I go back, I’m definitely getting the Lemon Blueberry Cake. Or the Naughty Ding Dong.

My dinner buddy was vegetarian and we also weighed the handrolls and the falafel dish. Oysters and heirloom tomatoes, seedless watermelon with charring, swordfish options and a selection of salads, also called out for me to return. Leroy’s provides a weekend brunch too.

Spatafore said he loves the falafel plate, the vegetable chopped salad, poke tacos (of course, he added), oysters and the fresh fish sandwich.

Though the indoor dining area isn’t open yet, visiting during the week makes it easy to get a table right away. A QR code is provided on each table so guests can easily use their smartphone’s camera feature to pull up the restaurant menus and skip the health risk of handling an extra item.

The Leroy’s menu also shares how the team is committed to a local, sustainable and seasonal menu which changes to highlight the efforts of their partner farmers, fishermen, brewers, distillers and other artisans. The restaurant will always celebrate local goods purchased directly whenever possible, it adds.

Note that a 4% surcharge is applied to all guest checks to help cover increasing costs and support recent increases to minimum wage as well as benefits for its team.

Below are some guidelines from Leroy’s which can help the more novice pandemic diner, including myself:

  • All guests need to wear face coverings while not at their table.
  • We ask all guests to wear masking when interacting with our staff.
  • Please maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.
  • Our staff will wait for you to signal for them to come to the table to assist you.
  • We will provide bottle or tap water as requested, but we will allow you to refill your own glass.
  • Please be prepared to order your entire meal at one time, including drinks.
  • If the restroom is occupied, please do not wait in the hallway.
  • We will wait to clear everyone’s plate at the same time. So it is clear to our staff that you are finished, you can either place your silverware at the top of the plate with all handles facing to the right, or you can slide the plate to the side or middle of the table.
  • If you have any leftovers, we will provide you with boxes for you to package the food yourself.

Spatafore said while the seesaw of requirements and restrictions on restaurants — as well as the slower and colder months — loom, the most positive thing right now is they’ve made it to this current day.

Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge
1015 Orange Avenue
619-437-6087

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Aly Lawson
Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Coronado Drone Footage: Outdoor Dining Around Town

Whether you are getting take-out, dining al fresco (outside) or eating inside, there are many options on the "island." Plus, it's a great way...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
Dining

The New Normal for Golfing During a Pandemic

The Coronado Golf Course, located at 2000 Visalia Row, along with the adjacent restaurant, Feast and Fareway, have both been impacted by the Coronavirus...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend! Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Rotarians Rally for Nicky Rottens

It has been a tough year for Coronado businesses, with changing regulations and fear of the pandemic threatening the future. Coronado Rotary...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Community News

Church Book Club Tackles “Waking Up White,” Brave Spaces

Christ Church in Coronado is hosting a weekly book club currently reading Waking Up White, and kicking off a Sacred Ground educational series that’s...
Read more
Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Business

Seeking a Haircut? Look Up a Coronado Barber Shop

With new Navy personnel activity restrictions released at the end of June to help combat the spread of COVID-19, Coronado barber shops are looking...
Read more
Business

Chamber Executive Director Weighs in on Local Business During Coronavirus

Nearly four months into Coronado businesses battling the coronavirus pandemic fallout, checking in with the Chamber of Commerce provided some insight into what it’s...
Read more
People

CPD’s First Female Motor Officer Shines as Tough Example

The Coronado Police Department recently congratulated its first female motorcycle officer, or motor officer, after Samantha Gearlds trained for several months and passed a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

Letter in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rick and Lanette PerrymanPerhaps at no time in our community’s history has there been such an overwhelming need for sound leadership, and...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

Six months after the county shut down in response the coronavirus in mid-March, Sharp Coronado CEO Susan Stone shares what the COVID-19 numbers currently...
Read more
City of Coronado

Short Council Meeting Focused on Awards and COVID-19 Business Accommodations

For the first time in months, the City Council began its September 15 meeting with a ceremonial presentation to proclaim “Arts in Education Week”...
Read more
Community News

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

It's been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip Cut Short by Wildfires

After exploring the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington, I drove the van to the North Cascades National Park. Having found a nice place to...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.