Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 2, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
BusinessEntertainmentDiningFeatured

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

By Alyssa K. Burns

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages to enjoy the establishment (shifting from 21+ dining to a family friendly affair), to partnering with CHS for their WorkAbility program, to supporting Coronado Rotaract fundraising events, to going Emerald Green, Nicky Rottens has positioned themselves as a restaurant of the community.

- Advertisement -

Mural by Ben DeHart

Nicky Rottens opened in September of 2011. The restaurant quickly gained popularity for their quality of burgers and the quantity of television screens for sports – two qualities that have been enhanced during a recent remodel. Bryn Butolph gushes, “everything has been redone! The walls, ceilings, chandeliers and columns have been painted. We have new seating. We are working on a giant mural by local artist Ben DeHart. The mural will be interactive and Instagram worthy. There are six additional tvs and half have been replaced.” Bryn’s excitement is contagious, looking around at the fresh space that now has a more elevated and classy look.

- Advertisement -

 

Staff and Social Distancing

As Nicky Rottens reopens, they will abide by the six feet of social distancing. When asked about new protocols, Bryn is honest, “It’s exciting to be back! I am optimistic and hopeful, but it can also be terrifying. We are going to be here for a long time and it’s important to reach out to our community. I look forward to hiring back some of out WorkAbility staff when school starts back up and doing events like Tip a Cop.” Bryn hopes that in the future the restaurant can focus on larger parties and tables to accommodate groups.

- Advertisement -

Bryn takes his staffing very seriously. “We have been oversharing with staff and letting them know that we are reopening if they are still available. We are doing a week of in depth training on new protocol so the staff can know what they are doing and feel comfortable. It’s full circle to protect our staff and customers.” Teresa has been a server at Nicky Rottens for four years. She shares, “I am excited about the new look, but I am most looking forward to seeing all of our regulars again!”

Quality Burgers and Beers Can Be Expected

Menu and More

The look isn’t the only thing getting a refresh. The menu is also being updated. Bryn shares what customers can expect, “We are getting back to our core of awesome burgers and beers. We are adding healthier options with burgers and adding the Impossible Burger (a vegan option). Additionally, we’re moving away from fried food, we want our customers to leave without a feeling of guilt. We are also moving toward more localized ingredients.”

Another highlight of the reopen will be live music Thursdays through Saturdays. “There will not be a cover charge. We are looking forward to working with local soloists- acoustic music.” Local artists include Ron Wheeler who will be performing Friday evenings at Nicky’s from 5pm – 7pm and Matt Heinecke who will be performing Thursdays from 5pm – 8pm. You will also be able to sit outside with a new look to the patio and daytime seating around the restaurant. “The outside dining will recoup the loss of seating inside due to the six feet social distancing.” Additionally, the upstairs room will now be used for private parties.

All around, Bryn says, “I see us being busy, but I want to do it right. We will be very, very, very safe with everything which is why we have taken our time to open.” For those still not ready for in person dining, Nicky Rottens is looking into their own food delivery vehicle and can be found on Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.

Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint
100 Orange Ave, Coronado
619-537-0280

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more
Business

Village Theatre, It’s Still Intermission

Village Theatre shut its doors in mid March and still does not have a reopening date. Lance Alspaugh of Vintage Theatres laughs, "I wish...
Read more
Business

New Era Window Cleaning (Video)

"Helping Friends See A Brighter World" With decades of experience, New Era Window Cleaning provide clients with high quality detailed window cleaning. Services are offered...
Read more
Military

“Task Force One Navy” Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Navy stood up a special task force June 30, to address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact...
Read more
City of Coronado

SANDAG Denies Coronado’s Appeal to Limit 1,001 New Housing Units

In January 2020, the San Diego Association of Governments distributed its allocation of planned housing units under the regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) to...
Read more
Business

San Diego Restaurants to Close Nightly at 10pm Beginning July 1

San Diego restaurants must close nightly at 10 pm starting Wednesday, July 1 until further notice, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

The Flower Lady, Shanel Albert, Expands Florabella into El Cordova Plaza

Shanel Albert is all things flowers in Coronado. She is widely known as The Coronado Flower Lady, a business she purchased with her husband...
Read more
Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Persevering During COVID-19

Many restaurants in Coronado have closed during the current coronavirus public health pandemic, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is not immune. Only five of their...
Read more
People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
Community

Quarantined in Coronado: Staying Positive While Pregnant

So, not to brag, but I was killing 2020. Truly living my best life. I am a newlywed, I have a job I've been...
Read more
Stage

Step into the Fantasy World of “Alice” at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb's Players Theatre presents Alice. The music and adaptation by Elizabeth Swados from the Lewis Carroll adventures Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages...
Read more
Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more
Business

Village Theatre, It’s Still Intermission

Village Theatre shut its doors in mid March and still does not have a reopening date. Lance Alspaugh of Vintage Theatres laughs, "I wish...
Read more
Military

“Task Force One Navy” Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Navy stood up a special task force June 30, to address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact...
Read more
City of Coronado

SANDAG Denies Coronado’s Appeal to Limit 1,001 New Housing Units

In January 2020, the San Diego Association of Governments distributed its allocation of planned housing units under the regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) to...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.