Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages to enjoy the establishment (shifting from 21+ dining to a family friendly affair), to partnering with CHS for their WorkAbility program, to supporting Coronado Rotaract fundraising events, to going Emerald Green, Nicky Rottens has positioned themselves as a restaurant of the community.

Nicky Rottens opened in September of 2011. The restaurant quickly gained popularity for their quality of burgers and the quantity of television screens for sports – two qualities that have been enhanced during a recent remodel. Bryn Butolph gushes, “everything has been redone! The walls, ceilings, chandeliers and columns have been painted. We have new seating. We are working on a giant mural by local artist Ben DeHart. The mural will be interactive and Instagram worthy. There are six additional tvs and half have been replaced.” Bryn’s excitement is contagious, looking around at the fresh space that now has a more elevated and classy look.

Staff and Social Distancing

As Nicky Rottens reopens, they will abide by the six feet of social distancing. When asked about new protocols, Bryn is honest, “It’s exciting to be back! I am optimistic and hopeful, but it can also be terrifying. We are going to be here for a long time and it’s important to reach out to our community. I look forward to hiring back some of out WorkAbility staff when school starts back up and doing events like Tip a Cop.” Bryn hopes that in the future the restaurant can focus on larger parties and tables to accommodate groups.

Bryn takes his staffing very seriously. “We have been oversharing with staff and letting them know that we are reopening if they are still available. We are doing a week of in depth training on new protocol so the staff can know what they are doing and feel comfortable. It’s full circle to protect our staff and customers.” Teresa has been a server at Nicky Rottens for four years. She shares, “I am excited about the new look, but I am most looking forward to seeing all of our regulars again!”

Menu and More

The look isn’t the only thing getting a refresh. The menu is also being updated. Bryn shares what customers can expect, “We are getting back to our core of awesome burgers and beers. We are adding healthier options with burgers and adding the Impossible Burger (a vegan option). Additionally, we’re moving away from fried food, we want our customers to leave without a feeling of guilt. We are also moving toward more localized ingredients.”

Another highlight of the reopen will be live music Thursdays through Saturdays. “There will not be a cover charge. We are looking forward to working with local soloists- acoustic music.” Local artists include Ron Wheeler who will be performing Friday evenings at Nicky’s from 5pm – 7pm and Matt Heinecke who will be performing Thursdays from 5pm – 8pm. You will also be able to sit outside with a new look to the patio and daytime seating around the restaurant. “The outside dining will recoup the loss of seating inside due to the six feet social distancing.” Additionally, the upstairs room will now be used for private parties.

All around, Bryn says, “I see us being busy, but I want to do it right. We will be very, very, very safe with everything which is why we have taken our time to open.” For those still not ready for in person dining, Nicky Rottens is looking into their own food delivery vehicle and can be found on Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.

Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

100 Orange Ave, Coronado

619-537-0280