COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Local Voices: An Unlikely Hero Sends Love Over the Bridge, and Back Again

By Christine Van Tuyl
- Advertisement -

It was August of 2017. Hal Sadler was sitting in his parked car, outside Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was nervous, and he was afraid to go inside.

Hal didn’t live in Coronado; he lived in Chula Vista. He wasn’t white; he was black. Why was he about to go into this new church with a bunch of white people he didn’t know?

“I will never forget that first Sunday,” says Hal. “I was sitting in my car, thinking. Why am I at this church? I’m black. What am I doing here?”

- Advertisement -

Hal Sadler is originally from Mississippi.

Hal took a deep breath and walked in. He looked to the left, and he looked to the right. He saw an older gentleman sitting, wearing an oxygen mask.

“I thought, this guy isn’t going to beat me up,” laughs Hal. “I’m going to go sit behind him. Well, he seemed to know I was nervous. He turned around with his oxygen mask on, to talk to me, to say hello, to welcome me. And you know what? It calmed me down.”

The rest is history. Hal has been attending church at Graham Memorial every Sunday since. He says he embraces a “good vibes” approach to life, and his church is a big part of that.

Graham Memorial
Hal took this picture before he walked into Graham Memorial for his first Sunday service.

“I don’t believe in screaming the bad. I believe in screaming the good,” says Hal. “I have a lot of hurt and personal stuff, but I truly believe that most people are kind and caring. My experiences in the last few years have been those of education and growth. And I’ve met a lot of my very best friends at my church in Coronado.”

So just how did this black man from Tupelo, Mississippi—the birth place of Elvis—end up at church in Coronado? (By the way, Hal’s mom knew Elvis. “He used to hang with the brothers,” says Hal.)

After serving in the Army for four years–from 1987 to 1991–Hal was seeking change. He was then—and is now—a disabled combat veteran, suffering some problems in his legs after 187 parachute jumps.

“Do you remember the Noriega situation in Panama?” asks Hal. “My unit was there.”

But Hal was on the path to nowhere. He had some bad habits he just couldn’t kick.

“I wanted to leave. I wanted to make a geographical change, to get away,” he says. He left Mississippi in 2003, and moved in with his uncle in California, hoping a new environment would do him good.

“But I brought my bad behavior with me,” laments Hal.

After suffering through the ramifications of some self-admitted bad choices, Hal hit rock bottom. He found himself on the streets; he was homeless.

But something happened that changed everything. Hal recalls a kind and unlikely benefactor who offered him a chance to stay at his condo in Imperial Beach and get cleaned up. He was offered clean clothes and fresh socks. Eventually, his new friend helped him check into Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, and get treated for his problems.

Hal says he’s been thinking good thoughts, and making good choices ever since.

“In order to change your life, you have to change your thoughts,” Hal says. “Look for the good. Don’t look for the bad.”

Hal embraces a “good vibes” approach to life.

Although Hal has one glass eye and suffers from glaucoma, he hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture. Hal says he’ll never forget how it felt to put on a nice pair of clean, warm socks. So, he decided to send the love back, thousands of times over.

Hal Sadler is now the San Diego Sock Man. He is single-handedly responsible for handing out more than 10,000 pairs of new socks to the homeless population of San Diego. He routinely participates at homeless outreach events to distribute his socks, and is known for his messages of love and positivity.

Hal is the San Diego Sock Man, and has handed out more than 10,000 pairs of socks to the homeless.

Eventually, he found his way to Coronado.

It happened like this. In his plight to help the homeless, Hal decided to attend a San Diego City Council meeting at Golden Hall. The only problem? He had no idea how to get there. He hopped off the trolley and asked an older gentleman with a cane for help with directions. This man—Glenn Orville, known as O.G., and a former taxi cab driver in Coronado—would become a good friend and introduce him to a special group of people.

Hal loves giving back to others.

After the meeting, O.G. invited him to attend an event with the Coronado Men’s Connection, a group that connects church leaders with local men seeking to better their lives through integrity and spiritual growth. Hal accepted the invitation, and soon found himself at a home on First Street in Coronado, surrounded by strangers.

“It was a lot of talking and listening,” says Hal. “I was the only black guy, but it was no big deal. They were all extra-courteous and they made sure I felt welcome. At that meeting, I met Dr. David McElrath, the pastor of Graham Memorial.”

Hal was invited to attend Graham’s 6:30 am bible study on Saturday mornings, which—as an early bird–suited him just fine.

“It was right up my alley,” says Hal. “I had no intention of actually attending church. I just wanted to learn about God Almighty.”

Eventually, Hal got a message. The message was, the congregation of Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church wanted to meet him. He was asked to come to a Sunday service. This Coronado church—once foreign and strange—is now his spiritual home. He says the people at Graham are some of his very best friends.

Hal enjoys doing other things in Coronado as well. He loves riding his bike around the island, and grabbing food at Spiros Gyros.

“Yeah, they know me at Spiros,” laughs Hal. “I’ve never had any problems in Coronado. In fact, it truly reminds me of Tupelo, the small town where I grew up. They are both kind of in a time capsule.”

Hal is very grateful for finding his church, and says he is blessed to have God in his life.

“You are really talking to a true, living testimony,” says Hal. “To think I ended up at Graham, and a place of learning, and in a way that that made me feel so warmly accepted.”

Hal studies the scripture and lives the good deeds.

So how does this positive and peaceful mindset carry over into this tumultuous time of violence and civil unrest? How does Hal reconcile the tragic death of George Floyd with his beliefs?

He says one thing is certain: he could never watch a living person—of any color–suffer at the hands of another human.

“I think that if I saw anyone, white or black, any human on the neck of another being, be that a stray dog or a cat, I would fight them to get off that being’s neck,” says Hal. “To me, it’s a problem with the officer. It’s a problem in his thinking.”

Still, Hal says it’s not really about black and white. It’s a matter of what’s inside your head.

“Not all cops are bad, not all white people are prejudiced, and not all black people are criminals,” he says.

Although Hal admits that racial profiling by police does occur–and he’s seen it several times–he chooses to focus on the good.

“Yes, I’ve seen it. I’ve been stopped before by police, I’ve had encounters, across the bridge,” says Hal. “Some of it was the area I was in, some of it is that I’m a black guy on a bike, and some of it was because of my behaviors at the time.”

Hal says he has sympathy for the good cops out there, trying to do the right thing.

“I feel for the cops. I feel sorry for them,” he says. “They are stuck between a rock and hard place. They wake up in the morning, and they want to come home too. All of this, the actions of that bad apple, and you got to wear that same uniform, people throwing things at you. That’s horrible.”

Hal gives this advice: Don’t return evil for evil.  Don’t return hate for hate. Love conquers hate.

“Ignorance comes in all colors. And good character comes all characters,” says Hal. “The game is to get good at figuring that out.”

Even in this time of turbulence and restlessness, Hal continues to share words of hope, compassion and gratitude to everyone he encounters. He truly believes that we—as humans—can create great change, starting with what is in our heads, and what is in our hearts. His positivity is infectious.

“We all have the power inside of us, we just have to access it,” says Hal. “Every day you wake up is a new day to get it right. You can change it, if you are alive to do so.”

Hal doing his thing.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
People

Local Voices: Focus on the Positive and the Facts Amidst Racism

"I believe that the world is changing, and we must now challenge ourselves to see all views,” says Andrea Kane, who is married to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Parking, Camps, Pool & More Openings Confirmed at Special City Council Meeting

Coronado City Council held a brief but important special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, where the council unanimously voted to remove all parking...
Read more
People

Emerald Keepers of the Month: Nick and Jacob Alcock

What began as a father-son boat ride and to get coffee and hot chocolate, turned into more than just another morning...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more
Community News

Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Quarantine Beauty Hacks: Getting Gorgeous in Lockdown

Chapped lips, grey roots, and dull skin, oh my! Not exactly the stuff of your wildest beauty dreams. The quarantine has got many of...
Read more
Dining

Bottoms Up: It’s Time for a Quarantine Cocktail!

Is it five o'clock yet? Does it matter?Not so much, according to local bartenders, residents and restaurateurs who are getting crafty with their quarantine...
Read more
Community

The Man Behind the Mask: How Brad Willis Faced Off the COVID-19 Crisis with the CoroMask Campaign

Brad Willis is no stranger to crisis or pandemics. As an award-winning journalist and former international news correspondent working in war-torn regions of Afghanistan,...
Read more
Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Keeps Grocery Shopping Safe; Offers Personal Shopping Option for Pickup

As a key essential business, Boney’s Bayside Market is working hard to stock produce and keep shopping as safe and stress-free as possible. Nick...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: An Unlikely Hero Sends Love Over the Bridge, and Back Again

It was August of 2017. Hal Sadler was sitting in his parked car, outside Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was nervous, and he was...
Read more
Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
People

Local Voices: Focus on the Positive and the Facts Amidst Racism

"I believe that the world is changing, and we must now challenge ourselves to see all views,” says Andrea Kane, who is married to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Parking, Camps, Pool & More Openings Confirmed at Special City Council Meeting

Coronado City Council held a brief but important special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, where the council unanimously voted to remove all parking...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.