Real Estate: Jaw-Dropping Bay, Bridge and Beach Views

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.



This two bedroom, two bath property is perched above the sandy beach and ocean while still providing outstanding bay and bridge views. The ideal floor height. A wonderful location providing the very best in Coronado Shores beach living. The full balcony is spectacular. Close to all, the Hotel Del, town and all the Coronado Shores amenities. Tandem parking. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

Address: 1730 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1210

2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,360 sq ft

Price: $1,895,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.