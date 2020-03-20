Winning at Social Distancing: How to (Really) Have Fun with Your Family When School’s Out

By
Christine Van Tuyl
-
Sara Berta and her family made cheerful signs to hang in their windows.

It’s a first: the kids are out of school, parents are struggling to work from home, and everyone’s out of toilet paper. What’s a family to do? Not only are parents burdened with the daunting task of home schooling, but we’re supposed to cheerfully embrace this opportunity as a chance to play board games, go for family walks, and savor the solitude.

Yes, it’s a little scary. But help is on the way. Here are some legit ways to have fun with your family, according to local Coronado residents.

Brighten up your windows with your child’s art: think happy pictures and uplifting messages. “Today we wanted to try to spread some happiness amongst the insanity,” said Sara Berta, whose children taped happy drawings to face the outside of their window. “Hope it brings a smile!”

Get friendly (from a distance) with your neighbors. “At 7pm tonight, we plan on doing our own neighborhood ‘wave,’” said Stephanie Nurding. “There’s talk of singing as well.”

Create your own family roller skating rink. Empty parking garages are great for this! Bring your own tunes and any sort of glow sticks or lights to make it extra festive. (Just don’t touch anything.)

Make it a family spa day. Great for the whole family! Take turns giving mani-pedi and other treatments. “Spa day toes, masks and makeovers!” suggests Liz Bruhin.

Help kids learn a new (practical) skill. This could be typing, coding, riding a bike, working towards a driving permit, even playing poker! When else are we going to have this much time on our hands?

Bust out those games. “I’m having Bop It competitions with my little guy,” says Jen Jarriel. “Twister has been lots of fun,” said Daniel Zaragoza. “We’ve even burned some calories as well.”

Twister is a no-brainer. Fun for the whole family!

Get creative with indoor P.E. Rainy days are a great time for dance parties, obstacle courses and yoga. Don’t forget fun online programs like “Just Dance.”

Cook up a storm. Get the kids in the kitchen for some baking, or have them make their own lunches or dinner. It takes up more time, keeps them busy, and teaches them practical life skills.

Let your kids lead. Kids are already masters at technology, so let them teach you a thing or two! Learn the latest Tic Tok dance, or show you one of their videos from BrainPop.

Throw up the Christmas decorations. Why not? Christmas lights are festive and happy, and can lend some much-needed cheer and brightness.

Indulge in some takeout. Most local restaurants are open for takeout, and many are offering free delivery! Why not make it a day to try something new?

Host your own virtual happy hour. Connect with a few friends over FaceTime or Zoom for a five o’clock cheers. And why not make it a theme? ’80s eyeshadow? Random hats? Funky sunglasses?

That’s all for now, folks! I hope everyone is having fun. If you have any other cool ideas on how to have fun with your family during the coronavirus crisis, please leave in the comments!

 

Christine Van Tuyl
http://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008. A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog.

