Beaches Closed Due to Sewage-Contaminated Runoff from Tijuana River

Following Monday and Tuesday’s rain, which once again brought sewage contaminated water from the Tijuana River into the ocean water, County health officials extended a beach closure to include beaches from the border through the north end of Coronado. Beach-goers were advised to avoid water contact in the closure area.
Check the Beach & Bay Water Quality Website, sdbeachinfo.com, for DEH water quality status updates.
“Check In Before You Get In”
www.sdbeachinfo.com
