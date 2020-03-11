Beaches Closed Due to Sewage-Contaminated Runoff from Tijuana River

Following Monday and Tuesday’s rain, which once again brought sewage contaminated water from the Tijuana River into the ocean water, County health officials extended a beach closure to include beaches from the border through the north end of Coronado. Beach-goers were advised to avoid water contact in the closure area.

Check the Beach & Bay Water Quality Website, sdbeachinfo.com, for DEH water quality status updates.

“Check In Before You Get In”
www.sdbeachinfo.com

sdbeachinfo.com

 

