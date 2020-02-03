Coronado Lacrosse Club Registration Open for Spring 2020

Coronado Lacrosse Club (CLC) is open for registration and is looking for girls in third, fourth, seventh, and eighth grade to sign up to play in the spring 2020 season. Lacrosse is the fastest growing girls’ sport, and provides great exercise, teamwork building skills, discipline, and more, all while having fun.

CLC offers youth girls teams from kindergarten through eighth grade and currently has spots still available in the 3/4 grade and 7/8 grade teams. There is a wait list for girls in K-2 and 5/6 grades. Practices start the week of February 17th, with Saturday games beginning March 7th, and a season-ending jamboree in May. The 7/8 grade teams practice three evenings a week, times TBD, with assessments the week of February 11. The 3/4 grade team practices in the Coronado Cays on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:00-5:30pm. All games are within San Diego County, with home games at either Coronado Middle School or Coronado High School.

CLC has several fun events planned this spring including a parents night out, which provides a great opportunity to get to know the coaches and board members, fellow parents, and to ask questions about the game; a group outing to a SDSU women’s lacrosse game, with a possible scrimmage during half time; and CLC Night, where the teams are introduced during half time at a CHS girls’ varsity team home game.

Registration can be found at www.coronadolacrosseclub.com. For any questions please contact coronadolacrosseclub@gmail.com.