Emerald Keepers Hosts Marine Plastics Talk

Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library hosted West Coast Education and Outreach Associate with North American Marine Environment Protection Association, Rikki McDaniel. McDaniel spoke about the chemistry and degradation of marine plastics to a packed audience.

Emerald Keepers’ next event will be held at the Coronado Yacht Club on Wednesday, February 5 at 5:30pm. Visit EmeraldKeepers.org for more information.