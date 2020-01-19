Lamb’s “Babette’s Feast” is a 90 Minute All Hands on Deck Presentation

Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Babette’s Feast – a remarkable story of gratitude and grace. The stage adaptation of this performance, based on a Norway short story, was developed by Abigail Killeen at Portland Stage in Maine. Lamb’s Producing Artistic Director, Robert Smyth, met with Killeen and arranged for Lamb’s to be the West Coast premiering stage!

Set in the Norwegian village of Berlevag (insert entire cast naming the town every they mention it), the play follows two sisters, Philippa and Martine, daughters of the pastor. The plot is simple, allowing the audience to take liberties with their imagination. Taking a break from the musicals and comedies that Lamb’s typically puts on, Smyth shares “the production uses a presentational story – theater style with an ensemble company providing narration and playing multiple characters.” While actors change characters quite often, they do a great job differentiating each role so there is no confusion. With the amount of actors on stage at any given moment, it feels like an “all hands on deck” group effort.

The 90 minute show skips the intermission period, making for a shorter than normal show. However, this plot feels just right in the time frame. Smyth addresses the audience before the performance stating that Lamb’s has a standard to “tell good stories well,” which Babette’s Feast accomplishes. You feel like you get the meat of the play without frills. Cellist, Diana Elledge, beautifully slides into the background. She holds a steady pace to the show without distracting the audience.

The play could be divided into two sections- before Babette and after Babette. Philippa (Deborah Gilmour Smyth) and Martine (Kerry Meads) feel like real sisters starring in the before Babette. After Babette, it was hard to focus on anyone else. Yolanda Marie Franklin as Babette is absolutely captivating. The ensemble does a perfect job heightening her with their narration, “her eyes as eager and as pleading as a dog”, they all say, and Babette delivers the exaggerated look perfectly.

Theatre-goer Peggy shares, “It is very creative and I got a good feeling for what I imagine Denmark to be like. While I am not sure I understand all of it, I get the gist and I enjoy the humor throughout.”

Babette’s Feast opened January 10th and runs through February 16th.

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Ave, Coronado

Ticket Information

Ticket prices vary depending on the production, the seating section you choose, and the day of the week you attend. Tickets can start as low as $28 for a seat in Section B on a weeknight. They can go as high at $78 for Prime seats on a weekend matinee. There are three seating sections Prime, Section A, and Section B. Tickets are available through LAMB’s Box Office at (619) 437-6000 or online at www.LambsPlayers.org.

There are special rates for this production: