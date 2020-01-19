Islander Society Event at Art & Frames of Coronado

Coronado public schools rely on annual donations from the Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) endowment and annual fund to fuel two pathways – science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and the Arts. CSF will celebrate those who are currently members of the Islander Society who have included Coronado’s public schools in their estate plans at a special evening at Art & Frames of Coronado on Thursday, January 23rd, 6 pm.

Jill Hardman was a philanthropic business leader, leaving her business, Art & Frames, to Trisha Zetterberg to carry on with the gallery’s dedicated staff. Trisha is graciously hosting the January 23rd event where you’ll meet the artist who has custom designed mementos for Islander Society members and students who have and will benefit from legacy gifts now and for generations to come, and enjoy refreshments. “Legacy gifts of any amount provide annual funding for Coronado’s 3,100 students for years to come. Annually 4-5% is returned from the endowment as program grants, making innovative opportunities in science, engineering and the arts a reality,” noted Jeanmarie Bond, CSF President and CEO.

San Diego artist Richard Hawk was selected by the Foundation to create unique art pieces as a thank you to donors for their generous support. Hawk brought his unique copper patina technique to the framed awards, which feature a famous Coronado symbol. “The symbol of Coronado is great to work with,” says Hawk. “The historical feel and clear silhouette work well with the copper and patina. I’m pleased to have a part in such a worthy project benefiting the public schools for decades to come.” Richard will join guests at the Islander Society event on January 23rd.

Community members interested in leaving a legacy to benefit Coronado’s youth for generations to come are invited to attend. Please RSVP by January 22nd to 619-437-8059, ext. 3 or e-mail legacy@csfkids.org. To learn more, visit www.csfkids.org. CSF is a 501 c (3) nonprofit corporation and all donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.