Real Estate: Downtown and Pacific Ocean Views for Miles…

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

This large condominium was originally designed with three bedrooms and has been remodeled into a spacious two bedroom unit with approximately 1700 square feet of living space. The new floor plan includes a full sized laundry room and extra storage. The long window wall provides expansive dual views of Point Loma Sunsets and the San Diego City Skyline and Bay. This well maintained and tastefully remodeled unit can be enjoyed today and offers endless possibilities for tomorrow. See more photos.

