Successful Coronado Turkey Trot Benefits The Chadwick Center at Rady Children’s Hospital

The Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit would like to thank everyone who helped make the 6th Annual Coronado Turkey Trot a success. Due to the participation of our wonderful community, the 5k run in Tidelands Park sold out once again this year. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and participants, the event raised $60,000 for the Chadwick Center at Rady Children’s Hospital.

The Chadwick Center offers programs and services that provide for the prevention, identification, and treatment of abused and traumatized children, as well as women impacted by domestic violence. Their mission is to promote the health and well-being of abused and traumatized children and their families through excellence and leadership in evaluation, treatment, prevention, education, advocacy and research.

The auxiliary would like to recognize this year’s premier corporate sponsors Coronado Fitness Club, Port of San Diego, and The Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Family Foundation. Gold sponsors include Madhu Arora, ISLE, The Hart Family, Palm Villa Apartments, and Mary Jo Morgan. Silver sponsors include California American Water, EDCO, Island Threads, Cathy Brown & Darrell Fietz, Ann Goodfellow, Virginia & Peter Jensen, The Peterson Family, and Charlotte & Tom Rudowicz.

“We are so grateful for this year’s sponsors,” says Cathy Brown, Coronado unit’s treasurer, “without them we could not put this event together. The Turkey Trot has become a tradition for so many families and friends. It’s a fun way to get some exercise before feasting, and it feels even better knowing it’s for a great cause.”

Hundreds of participants showed up Thanksgiving morning despite the threatening skies, and luckily the rain mostly held off until after the annual 5k timed race starting and ending at Tideland’s Park. One fun, organic feature of the Turkey Trot are the turkey-themed costumes individuals and families wear. This year two participants won a $25 gift card for their spirited attire.

“We are extremely proud that our unit has raised more than $250,000 for numerous departments at Rady Children’s in the last six years,” says Co-chair Lynda Willkie. “Each year we vote to determine which department will receive the proceeds from the Turkey Trot. We look forward to organizing and seeing everyone at the 7th Coronado Turkey Trot in 2020!”

The Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit was founded in 2013 and has more than 40 active members. It is a vibrant group comprised mainly of members of the Coronado and South Bay communities. The Unit focuses on promoting and fundraising for the unique and special care provided at Rady Children’s and they take pride in working to meet the needs of all children. Members enjoy socializing with each other at meetings held on the fourth Tuesday evening of each month, at unit events such as wine auctions and holiday parties, and at their Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event. If anyone is interested in joining, please email rchacoronado@gmail.com.