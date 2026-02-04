Ready, set, birdwatch: Play Backyard Bird Bingo this February

February is peak bird season in Coronado as migratory birds join year-round inhabitants around town. More than 500 different species have been recorded locally, but some birds are more frequently sighted. Spot the following bird species around town, take a picture, and submit to Emerald Keepers to play Backyard Bird Bingo.

How to play

Complete one row vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, or complete the board by finding all nine birds. Take a picture of each bird spotted and submit your photos to Emerald Keepers. Either email your completed bingo card to [email protected] or fill out our online bird bingo form. Prizes will be awarded to all complete submissions. Deadline for entries is February 28, 2026.

You will be contacted by email regarding the delivery of your prize. Coronado residents only.

How to help our birds

Unfortunately, nearly half of the world’s bird species are in decline due to loss of habitat and pesticides. We can all help bird survival by planting native plants, avoiding pesticides, turning off outdoor lights at night and picking up trash. Bountiful birds help keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.





