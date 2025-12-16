Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Military

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Rental prices in San Diego held steady in 2025, ending the year at a slightly lower average price than in 2024.

That trend is reflected in the new rates for the US Navy’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), according to data released by the Department of Defense.

Most ranks will see a slight increase in their housing allowance starting in 2026, with a handful — mostly those without dependents — seeing a decrease of a few dollars.

Officers ranking O5 and higher who have dependents saw the largest jump, of about $70 per month.

This is a departure from the change in BAH rates from 2024 to 2025, which saw an average increase of about 5.4 percent as San Diego’s housing market stabilizes following explosive pandemic-era growth.

The Navy pays its service members BAH as a part of their compensation packages. For those who do not live in military housing, BAH is included in service members’ paychecks and is meant to cover 95 percent of housing costs, with the service member paying the remaining 5 percent.

However, military members can also opt to live in military housing, which is operated privately by Liberty Military Housing. In most housing communities, service members forego their entire BAH payment in exchange for housing and utilities.

According to data from Apartments.com, the average three-bedroom apartment in San Diego County rents for $2,998 monthly, while a townhome with three bedrooms averages $5,027 per month and single-family homes of the same size stretching toward an average of almost $7,000. In the past year, rent has decreased by 0.5 percent in San Diego County, equating to around $12 per month.

The average rent in Coronado for all property types is $7,000 monthly.

BAH With Dependents

Rank20252026Change
E1-E436633666+3
E539873975+8
E643954404+9
E744404446+6
E844854488+3
E946624671+9
W144134425+12
W244584464+6
W345184521+3
W447164731+15
W549594992+33
O1E44434449+6
O2E45094506-3
O3E47524770+18
O140414032-9
O243924401+9
O345154518+3
O450435082+39
O554215493+72
O654725541+69
O7+55175586+69

 

BAH Without Dependents

Rank20252026Change
E1-E427482763+15
E531323147+15
E633723387+10
E7367836780
E840714065-6
E9418841880
W135553564+9
W240684062-8
W342034206+3
W443984410+12
W544494455+6
O1E39843972-12
O2E416141610
O3E43864398+12
O133363351+15
O238823873-9
O342454248+3
O444344440+6
O544554458+3
O644974494-3
O7+45814575-6

 

Megan Kitt is married to an active duty service member.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis

News

Ferry Landing negotiations will return to closed session as property’s future is decided

Business

Nado Embroidery, stitching together community needs

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Ashworth Jr.

Community

Beyond the tent and into the community: How the Coronado Floral Association brings art to all

Community News

Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Council approves $6 million purchase of complex to be used as affordable housing

City of Coronado

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

Crime

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Community

Coronado Gives community story: How the CHA connects past and present

Business

Construction to begin on new Ferry Landing restaurant

Business

Citing deferred maintenance concerns, Port responds to Ferry Landing lease decision

More Local News

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis

News

Ferry Landing negotiations will return to closed session as property’s future is decided

News

Nado Embroidery, stitching together community needs

Business

Beyond the tent and into the community: How the Coronado Floral Association brings art to all

Community

Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis