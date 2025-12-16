Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

Rental prices in San Diego held steady in 2025, ending the year at a slightly lower average price than in 2024.

That trend is reflected in the new rates for the US Navy’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), according to data released by the Department of Defense.

Most ranks will see a slight increase in their housing allowance starting in 2026, with a handful — mostly those without dependents — seeing a decrease of a few dollars.

Officers ranking O5 and higher who have dependents saw the largest jump, of about $70 per month.

This is a departure from the change in BAH rates from 2024 to 2025, which saw an average increase of about 5.4 percent as San Diego’s housing market stabilizes following explosive pandemic-era growth.

The Navy pays its service members BAH as a part of their compensation packages. For those who do not live in military housing, BAH is included in service members’ paychecks and is meant to cover 95 percent of housing costs, with the service member paying the remaining 5 percent.

However, military members can also opt to live in military housing, which is operated privately by Liberty Military Housing. In most housing communities, service members forego their entire BAH payment in exchange for housing and utilities.

According to data from Apartments.com, the average three-bedroom apartment in San Diego County rents for $2,998 monthly, while a townhome with three bedrooms averages $5,027 per month and single-family homes of the same size stretching toward an average of almost $7,000. In the past year, rent has decreased by 0.5 percent in San Diego County, equating to around $12 per month.

The average rent in Coronado for all property types is $7,000 monthly.

BAH With Dependents

Rank 2025 2026 Change E1-E4 3663 3666 +3 E5 3987 3975 +8 E6 4395 4404 +9 E7 4440 4446 +6 E8 4485 4488 +3 E9 4662 4671 +9 W1 4413 4425 +12 W2 4458 4464 +6 W3 4518 4521 +3 W4 4716 4731 +15 W5 4959 4992 +33 O1E 4443 4449 +6 O2E 4509 4506 -3 O3E 4752 4770 +18 O1 4041 4032 -9 O2 4392 4401 +9 O3 4515 4518 +3 O4 5043 5082 +39 O5 5421 5493 +72 O6 5472 5541 +69 O7+ 5517 5586 +69

BAH Without Dependents

Rank 2025 2026 Change E1-E4 2748 2763 +15 E5 3132 3147 +15 E6 3372 3387 +10 E7 3678 3678 0 E8 4071 4065 -6 E9 4188 4188 0 W1 3555 3564 +9 W2 4068 4062 -8 W3 4203 4206 +3 W4 4398 4410 +12 W5 4449 4455 +6 O1E 3984 3972 -12 O2E 4161 4161 0 O3E 4386 4398 +12 O1 3336 3351 +15 O2 3882 3873 -9 O3 4245 4248 +3 O4 4434 4440 +6 O5 4455 4458 +3 O6 4497 4494 -3 O7+ 4581 4575 -6

