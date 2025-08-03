Emerald Keepers Benefits from Partnership with The Bower and Kind Traveler

Through a partnership with The Bower Coronado and the travel platform Kind Traveler, Emerald Keepers is the grateful recipient of the Every Stay Gives Back program. The program donates $1 per night of every guest stay to Emerald Keepers.

Since the inception of the program in May, Emerald Keepers has received more than $570 in donations.

The partnership with Emerald Keepers is in keeping with The Bower’s focus on sustainability.

“Emerald Keepers really fits the ethos of what we truly believe in,” said Nick Durslag, The Bower’s director of sales.

Focus on the environment

The hotel, which officially opened March 21, is a single-use plastic-free establishment, providing guests with reusable water bottles. The hotel also recycles, composts and offers only refillable bath amenities. Rooms are outfitted with organic linens and energy-efficient lighting.

Durslag said Emerald Keepers’ focus on the health of the ocean and marine life was a big factor in selecting the organization as the recipient of the Every Stay Give Back program. After all, he said, “we are surrounded by water.”

The Kind Traveler was founded in 2016 to help travelers make a positive impact in the places they visit. The Every Stay Gives Back program was started in September 2023. The launch followed a six-month pilot program that raised more than $73,000 in donations for seven local charities. The travel platform has now raised more than $1million for local environmental, community, and animal welfare organizations with 150 lodging partners in nine countries.

Economic force for good

Travel and tourism contributed $10.9 trillion to the global GDP and accounted for 10% of the global economy in 2024, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. The idea behind the Kind Traveler is to use that economic force for good.

“We invite travelers to go beyond simply ‘doing no harm’ and become advocates for causes that uplift the places they visit, leaving a legacy of kindness wherever they go,” the Kind Traveler website states.

Picking an organization that focuses solely on Coronado and the environment, and partners with other local institutions were important criteria for The Bower.

“We are thrilled to see another Coronado business value sustainability,” said Eileen Hauser, vice president of Emerald Keepers. “Contributions from The Bower through this partnership with Kind Traveler provide valuable and welcome support to the mission of Emerald Keepers.”





