The Spreckels Society’s Summer Donor Appreciation Party: A Remarkable Success Celebrating Coronado’s Rich History

The Coronado Historical Association hosted an unforgettable summer donor appreciation party for its Spreckels Society. CHA commemorated the city’s fascinating history and the outstanding contributions of its esteemed residents. The progressive cocktail party took place on August 2 at the historic homes of the Duncan and Moss families, bringing together community members, history enthusiasts, and distinguished guests for an evening of enlightenment and celebration.

The highlight of the evening was the esteemed guest speaker, Mr. Sid Stockdale, who eloquently shared anecdotes and insights into the lives of his remarkable parents, Mrs. Sybil Stockdale and Vice Admiral James Stockdale. Sid Stockdale’s enthralling presentation shed light on growing up Stockdale and the exceptional contributions made by his parents to the Coronado community and the nation at large.

Sybil Stockdale, renowned for her unwavering commitment to social causes and her relentless advocacy for military families, was a beacon of strength during her husband’s incarceration as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. Her determination and leadership in co-founding the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia played a pivotal role in supporting and advocating for POWs and their families.

Vice Admiral Stockdale, a highly decorated and respected naval aviator, distinguished himself with honor and courage during his time in the United States Navy. As a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he demonstrated immense resilience and leadership, earning him the Medal of Honor for his unwavering loyalty and valor.

“The Summer Donor Appreciation Party was a momentous occasion that celebrated the remarkable legacy of Coronado’s history,” said Christine Stokes, CHA Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to Sid Stockdale for his captivating account of his parents’ lives, which showcased their dedication and selflessness. This event offered a unique opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our donors for their steadfast support in preserving and promoting our city’s heritage.”

The event also featured an elegant evening of opportunities for guests to interact with members of the Spreckels Society. The Coronado Historical Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the Spreckels Society members who made the party an immense success. Their contributions have been instrumental in sustaining the efforts of the Coronado Historical Association in preserving and sharing the rich history of this community.

For more information about the Spreckels Society, and the Coronado Historical Association, or to make a donation, please visit www.coronadohistory.org.

About the Spreckels Society:

The Spreckels Society is a group of committed patrons of Coronado history who donate at sustaining membership levels to the Coronado Historical Association.

About the Coronado Historical Association:

The Coronado Historical Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the preservation and education of Coronado’s history. Through generous donations and community involvement, CHA enriches the understanding and appreciation of Coronado’s cultural heritage. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community events, CHA connects people to the past and inspires a profound sense of identity and place through its commitment to preserving and presenting the diverse history of Coronado.





