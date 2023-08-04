72.5 F
Coronado
Friday, August 4, 2023
HistoryPeople

The Spreckels Society’s Summer Donor Appreciation Party: A Remarkable Success Celebrating Coronado’s Rich History

2 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association hosted an unforgettable summer donor appreciation party for its Spreckels Society. CHA commemorated the city’s fascinating history and the outstanding contributions of its esteemed residents. The progressive cocktail party took place on August 2 at the historic homes of the Duncan and Moss families, bringing together community members, history enthusiasts, and distinguished guests for an evening of enlightenment and celebration.

The highlight of the evening was the esteemed guest speaker, Mr. Sid Stockdale, who eloquently shared anecdotes and insights into the lives of his remarkable parents, Mrs. Sybil Stockdale and Vice Admiral James Stockdale. Sid Stockdale’s enthralling presentation shed light on growing up Stockdale and the exceptional contributions made by his parents to the Coronado community and the nation at large.

Sybil Stockdale, renowned for her unwavering commitment to social causes and her relentless advocacy for military families, was a beacon of strength during her husband’s incarceration as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. Her determination and leadership in co-founding the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia played a pivotal role in supporting and advocating for POWs and their families.

Vice Admiral Stockdale, a highly decorated and respected naval aviator, distinguished himself with honor and courage during his time in the United States Navy. As a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he demonstrated immense resilience and leadership, earning him the Medal of Honor for his unwavering loyalty and valor.

“The Summer Donor Appreciation Party was a momentous occasion that celebrated the remarkable legacy of Coronado’s history,” said Christine Stokes, CHA Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to Sid Stockdale for his captivating account of his parents’ lives, which showcased their dedication and selflessness. This event offered a unique opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our donors for their steadfast support in preserving and promoting our city’s heritage.”

The event also featured an elegant evening of opportunities for guests to interact with members of the Spreckels Society. The Coronado Historical Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the Spreckels Society members who made the party an immense success. Their contributions have been instrumental in sustaining the efforts of the Coronado Historical Association in preserving and sharing the rich history of this community.

For more information about the Spreckels Society, and the Coronado Historical Association, or to make a donation, please visit www.coronadohistory.org.

About the Spreckels Society:
The Spreckels Society is a group of committed patrons of Coronado history who donate at sustaining membership levels to the Coronado Historical Association. 
About the Coronado Historical Association:
The Coronado Historical Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the preservation and education of Coronado’s history. Through generous donations and community involvement, CHA enriches the understanding and appreciation of Coronado’s cultural heritage. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community events, CHA  connects people to the past and inspires a profound sense of identity and place through its commitment to preserving and presenting the diverse history of Coronado.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CHA Announces Lecture Series Ticket

Community News

Join CHA for “The Hanoi March” Wine and Lecture – Aug. 17

People

Two Coronado Families Have Strong NFL Connections With Current Oldest Living Players

People

Coronado DJ Celebrates 50 Years

Community News

Kindness is Always in Style for Ruth Porter, Who Gifted English Coal Hole Covers to Coronado Neighbors

People

July Emerald Keepers of the Month: Alister and Jasper Hardt

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Lassen Memorial Medal of Honor SH-60F Helicopter Lecture at CHA – June 8

Community News

Celebrate May’s National Historic Preservation Month with CHA!

History

A Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of the 2023 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

History

The Legacy of MIA Wives, Author Talk for “Unwavering” on May 18

Community News

Art Auction to Benefit CHA Mother’s Day Home Tour ~ Through May 14

History

CHA Announces 2023 Historic Home Tour Chair

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.