Kat Romine Delivers a Touch of Whimsy in Her Artwork

Whimsical, with a touch of fashion flair, is one way to describe the vibrant paintings Kat Romine creates. A world traveler, she moved to Coronado a year ago and set up her studio in the space at 1123 10th Street, next to the Chamber of Commerce. She remembers coming to Coronado in her 20s and 30s and knew it was a place she wanted to live someday.

Kat started her vibrant Del series when she arrived here, and each painting stands out as she intertwines bright hues, animals, and inanimate objects, with glimpses of the historic hotel. The first was The Del in an ice cream cone, with more than two dozen in the series and counting.

Previously, Kat had a gallery called Kat’s Meows in Sonoma, CA, where she specialized in pet portraits. Always creative, she’s worked in array of jobs through the years, including on a cruise ship where she got to explore art in other countries like the Greek Isles, Europe, Mexico, and the Panama Canal region. Her top favorites are Istanbul for its exoticness and France, due to her heritage and where she has also lived. Her resume also includes stints in interior design, photography, and architectural renderings.

With an emphasis on fun and fashion, her favorite subjects to paint are animals, children, people, and flowers. Take for example, her “Sheep in Prada Clothing” series, which combines adorable sheep wearing stylish outfits. She remembers always loving art, making paper dolls with changeable stylish outfits, as well as asking to go to art museums as a kid. Now, she has come full circle and has shown her work in galleries, including currently at Emerald C Gallery.

Kat’s preference is creating large oil paintings on canvas, but she also works with watercolors, and enjoys doing commissions. “I love to work with clients to learn their color preferences, see their spaces, and then create the perfect custom piece,” she comments.

“I have a drive to paint and be creative,” she says as finishes up a painting for the Coronado Flower Show, highlighting Marilyn Monroe in a floral hat topped with the iconic Hotel del Coronado turret. Check out her paintings @katromineart on Instagram and connect with her via email at [email protected]. Watch for her soon-to-launch website at katsmeowcoronado.com.





