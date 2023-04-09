Sunday, April 9, 2023
Earth Month Camp for Kids – April 15, 22, 29

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers and their high school interns are pleased to announce the first annual Earth Month Camp for elementary students ages six to 11. Grow your child’s love for the environment as they learn to compost, grow and maintain a garden, make new friends, and enjoy Earth-themed games and crafts.

To register for the three-day camp (April 15, 22, and 29, 1pm to 4pm), visit TINYURL.COM/EKCAMP.

The cost is $50 for all three Saturdays and supports the CHS Emerald Keepers Club’ garden and compost. Space is limited. Sign up today!

 

 

 



