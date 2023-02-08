San Diego Teachers Encouraged to Apply for a Spring Project Grant

North Island Credit Union invites all San Diego County teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in the spring program.

“As part of our commitment to our education community, we’re excited to once again offer special grants to support our teachers as they work to create innovative programming for their students,” said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage any teacher who has a dream program to apply for a grant and look forward to funding these inspiring projects.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is February 28, 2023.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including organizing a Girl Boss young entrepreneur program, starting a forensic science program, creating an egg drop STEAM challenge, and developing multi-cultural art & reading curricula, among many others.





