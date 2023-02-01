Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Three Coronado Unified Students Named Semifinalists for 2023 Military Child of the Year

By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado is home to three of 96 military children from across the United States and overseas to be named Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Semifinalists. The award program celebrates the achievements of America’s military children, reflecting the positive impact they make on their families, schools, and communities.

(l-r): Nevaeh Henrich, Tayah Bubulka, and Audrey DeVore were selected as semifinalists in the national Military Child of the Year awards sponsored by Operation Homefront. The Coronado High School seniors all represent the US Navy.

Coronado’s three are Tayah Bubulka, Audrey DeVore, and Nevaeh Henrich, all seniors at Coronado High School. The 96 semifinalists come from the seven military service branches: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard, and Space Force. Bubulka, DeVore, and Henrich all represent the Navy.

“I am excited about the award. I love the Navy, it’s like a giant family that supports each other. My goal is to be a Navy dentist,” said 17-year-old Henrich.

DeVore, 17, agreed with Henrich about the advantages of coming from a Navy family, “I really like that I got to live in many places, especially because each state has its own culture and I like getting to experience that and learn about different areas and cultures.” DeVore plans to go to college and major in Zoological Science and become a veterinarian specializing in exotic and wild animals.

Bubulka, 18, plans to attend college and major in architecture. She was nominated for the award by her parents and was surprised to hear she was a semifinalist. Bubulka has also experienced a lot of Navy moves but says her favorite place to live so far is Hawaii.

The final winner in each branch will be announced in March. There are 15 Navy semifinalists, including Bubulka, DeVore, and Henrich. Judging is conducted by a panel of independent, volunteer judges who will look at excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular activities.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

