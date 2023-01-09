Better Buzz is Coming to Town – San Diego Based Coffee Roasters to Open Shop on Orange Ave

There’s a new brew in town – or at least there will be soon, when Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opens its latest location in Coronado.

The small-batch coffee roaster and cafe, whose opening is projected for spring or summer of this year, will occupy the former location for Bruegger’s Bagels at 1305 Orange Avenue. Better Buzz specializes in small-batch coffee roasting offered alongside sandwiches and açai bowls.

“We couldn’t be more excited to become an active part of the city of Coronado,” said Amanda Cameron, Better Buzz’s director of marketing. “We have been looking for sites in Coronado for a while now and feel we have found the perfect location in the heart of town.”

What started from a refurbished coffee cart in Mira Mesa in 2002 is now an iconic local chain with locations around the San Diego area. But such growth took time and tenacity. The roaster’s second location was another coffee cart in Carlsbad the next year, followed by two more – plus a mall kiosk – in 2004.

Five years after that initial cart opened, Better Buzz’s first brick and mortar store opened in Pacific Beach. Better Buzz now boasts 15 locations in the San Diego area. Although the chain is growing, it maintains its San Diego roots by roasting its coffee locally.

The city approved Better Buzz’s design review application in November; the company will make minor modifications to the existing building ahead of its opening.

“Better Buzz isn’t just a place to get a cup of coffee,” Cameron said. “It is an elevated coffee experience.”

She cited the cafe’s unique drinks – its signature favorites will be on the menu in Coronado – and friendly baristas as part of the Better Buzz experience that led to such growth. “You will leave feeling energized, inspired, and motivated to rise early, dream big, and have fun.”





