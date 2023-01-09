Monday, January 9, 2023
BusinessEntertainmentDiningFeatured

Better Buzz is Coming to Town – San Diego Based Coffee Roasters to Open Shop on Orange Ave

1 min.
By Megan Kitt
Conceptual rendering of the new cafe. Courtesy photo.

There’s a new brew in town – or at least there will be soon, when Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opens its latest location in Coronado.

The small-batch coffee roaster and cafe, whose opening is projected for spring or summer of this year, will occupy the former location for Bruegger’s Bagels at 1305 Orange Avenue. Better Buzz specializes in small-batch coffee roasting offered alongside sandwiches and açai bowls.

“We couldn’t be more excited to become an active part of the city of Coronado,” said Amanda Cameron, Better Buzz’s director of marketing. “We have been looking for sites in Coronado for a while now and feel we have found the perfect location in the heart of town.”

What started from a refurbished coffee cart in Mira Mesa in 2002 is now an iconic local chain with locations around the San Diego area. But such growth took time and tenacity. The roaster’s second location was another coffee cart in Carlsbad the next year, followed by two more – plus a mall kiosk – in 2004.

Five years after that initial cart opened, Better Buzz’s first brick and mortar store opened in Pacific Beach. Better Buzz now boasts 15 locations in the San Diego area. Although the chain is growing, it maintains its San Diego roots by roasting its coffee locally.

The city approved Better Buzz’s design review application in November; the company will make minor modifications to the existing building ahead of its opening.

“Better Buzz isn’t just a place to get a cup of coffee,” Cameron said. “It is an elevated coffee experience.”

She cited the cafe’s unique drinks – its signature favorites will be on the menu in Coronado – and friendly baristas as part of the Better Buzz experience that led to such growth. “You will leave feeling energized, inspired, and motivated to rise early, dream big, and have fun.”

 



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.