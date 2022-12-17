Military Raises Housing Allowances By Up To 36%, Enough to Keep Up With Coronado Rent?

Housing costs are soaring, but the military is offering relief in the form of a permanent increase in housing allowance by up to $1,200 monthly for some service members.

The Department of Defense on Wednesday announced its increase in basic allowance for housing (BAH) for next year, which, in San Diego County, extends the temporary, emergency increase enacted in October as the nation faced staggering inflation.

Nationwide, the increase equates to an average of 12.1%, but in San Diego County, the increase shot upward as high as 36% for some ranks in effort to account for extraordinarily high housing costs.

“The significant increase in average BAH rates is reflective of the unique market conditions experienced across many locations nationwide over the past year,” the DoD said in a release.

The DoD employs 35,000 active duty military members, reservists, and civilians at North Island Naval Air Station, and Coronado hosts several military housing communities through the privatized property management company, Liberty Military Housing.

Though military personnel can opt to trade most or (usually) all of their BAH in exchange for military housing, waitlists for these homes stretch from several months to several years, with families often living in hotels or even campgrounds in the interim. In addition to shouldering the expense and discomfort of such a transient lifestyle, having no established address for that long complicates school enrollments for military children.

To escape the waitlist, some families opt to rent or buy in the local economy – if their paychecks can keep up. A three-bedroom rental in San Diego averages $4,100.

By contrast, enlisted sailors in 2022 were paid between $2,016 and $3,459 for housing. Enlisted ranks comprise 80% of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, making privatized housing the de facto choice for most families. At the 2023 rates, renting is more attainable, though BAH won’t cover all of an average rental.

The military’s privatized housing is generally cheaper and larger than what a renter or buyer would find in the local economy. In the Aero Ridge community, for example, a junior enlisted sailor with two children qualifies for a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom duplex in exchange for full BAH, which this year, was $2,676. (The 2023 rate sets it at $3,639). Service members also do not pay their utility bills in these communities.

It’s a great deal on paper, except that Liberty Housing’s December numbers put the average community waitlist time at 8 months, with some Coronado communities as high as 50 months, and other communities listed as “indefinite.”

As they relocate to the area, military families flock to Facebook groups, where others share their dates: arrival date, housing offer date, move-in date — an effort to give incoming personnel insight into which communities are moving through waitlists fastest. On Wednesday, group members were reporting waits of 6-8 months.

The 2023 increase in BAH marks the largest the government has issued in 15 years, after the Government Accountability Office filed a 2021 report criticizing how the DoD calculates its allowances.

With more spending power in the local economy, the DoD hopes to ease the strain on families trying to rent, according to its release — although San Diego is itself facing a housing shortage.

BAH Rates

Rank 2022, with dependents 2022, without dependents 2023, with dependents 2023, without dependents E1 – E4 $2676 $2016 $3639 $2730 E5 2871 2319 3792 2844 E6 3249 2499 3807 3009 E7 3288 2682 3945 3318 E8 3330 2949 4122 3666 E9 3459 3060 4392 3708 O1 2919 2478 3801 2970 O2 3246 2808 3804 3519 O3 3354 3111 4230 3726 O4 3726 3282 4794 3954 O5 3996 3303 5196 4056 O6 4026 3342 5241 4224 O7+ 4059 3390 5286 4287

