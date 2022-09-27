Emerald Keepers Announces the First Coronado Community Convening – October 14

Emerald Keepers is hosting a Community Convening – the first of its kind—to bring together all sectors of Coronado for a conversation about the future of Coronado. Sustainability and climate impacts will be addressed at the October 14th invitation-only event at the Nautilus Room. This Convening of local leaders and thinkers will be a day of learning and exploring with expert speakers, panelists, and round-table discussions to seek a sustainable future for Coronado.

The keynote speaker is The Honorable Tim Gallaudet, PhD, Rear Admiral, US Navy (retired), CEO of Ocean STL Consulting; former Acting Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); former Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and the Oceanographer of the U.S. Navy.

Also speaking will be Dr. Mark Merrifield, PhD, Director, Scripps Center for Climate Impacts and Adaptations, and lead author of the Sea Level Change chapter of the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Panelists include city innovation, transportation, and electrification experts.

The goal: create a catalyst to collaboratively explore and develop innovative, viable solutions to facilitate climate resilience and sustainable practices. Findings and recommendations from the event will be compiled and shared with the community.

If you would like to volunteer to help, have expertise in climate change mitigation, know someone who should be invited to the convening, or want to be placed on a waitlist to attend, please email emertaldkeepers@gmail.com ASAP.





