Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash Art Auction – May 14

The local non-profit, Emerald Keepers, continues to educate and inspire the Coronado community to be more proactive in reducing its carbon footprint, reducing use of plastics, and protecting our oceans.

To further their efforts, Emerald Keepers is hosting its inaugural fund-raising event — The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash & Art Auction — Saturday, May 14th, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, at the Coronado Yacht Club.

Come enjoy a wonderful evening of cocktails and appetizers on the patio/side yard.

Bid on an assortment of maritime-themed art.

Chat with Captain Charles Moore, the oceanographer credited with discovering the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Listen to the music of Matt Heinecke.

Marvel at the creativity and artistry of the art created by local artists from plastics collected on Coronado beaches.

Learn more about human impact on the oceans, what Coronado can do to mitigate it, and contribute to a wonderful cause.

Donated art includes photography by Scott Hansen who sells his sculptures in the Wyland Gallery; oil marine painting by New Zealander, A.D. Blake; paintings from Uwe Warner, Tina Christenson, Maic Palmieri, Jean Pierre, Connie Spitzer, Michael Ives, Teresa Espaniola, and Tina Christiansen and more!

V.I.P. Tickets, Regular Splash Tickets, and Military Splash Tickets range in price from $60 to $125 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please visit The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash & Art Auction.





