Coronado Residents Share Ideas and Concerns at First-Ever CUSD Long-Range Plan Community Forum







The Coronado Unified School District held its first-ever Long-Range Plan Community Forum on Thursday, March 3rd at district offices. More than a dozen community members met with school administrators and board members, discussing important topics like academic achievement, resource allocation and budget, student and staff support, and district-wide communication.

“What we are talking about here is big-picture ideas,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller at the forum opening. “What is our vision for this district, and what would we like to create for our students today as we transition and get closer to Basic Aid?”

According to Mueller, the Long-Range Plan is a “living vision document” that grows and changes as district needs shift, and new areas of need are identified. Not only did the forum allow guests to hear about strategies directly from administrators, but attendees were able to ask questions and share ideas for each of the four focus areas.

Attendees were invited to sit at one of four tables for 12-minute breakout sessions where school administrators shared initiatives and goals as related to their field, with attendees rotating when their time was up. One table focused on learning and academic achievement with Dr. Megan Battle, Senior Director of Learning, and Kristen Ereno, Career Counselor; another focused on support for students and staff with Niamh Foley, Director of Student Services and Armando Farias, Human Resources Director; another table focused on communication with Maria Simon, Public Information Officer and Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Programs; and the budget table was headed up by Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca.

Administrators listened as community members shared ideas and concerns, jotting them down on large flip-pads. Some community concerns included the need for more school counselors and mental health initiatives, increased opportunities for academic remediation and acceleration and the need for more community forums.

The next steps? The district will gather staff and student input and share outcomes with community members. A “first read” and discussion will be shared at the May 19th school board meeting, and the updated plan will be submitted to action for the governing board on June 9th.

“Every kid in this district deserves everything we have,” said Mueller. “Whether they’re on track to apply to Ivy League schools or we’re making sure we are pulling them across the stage to they can enter the workforce feeling confident, feeling prepared, and understanding that there are people in their corner along the way.”

Community members are urged to stay tuned for future community forums to weigh in on district issues and learn more about current strategies for success.