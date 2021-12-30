12 Islander Football Players Named to All League Team

While the conclusion of the Coronado Islanders 2021 football season may have occurred back in November, that hasn’t stopped a select few from making news recently for their performances this season.

As is the tradition, the all-league and all-CIF teams were recently made public and several Islander standouts made the cut.

Starting off with the all central league honorable mentions on offense, the Islanders had Gunnar Tonkin and Michael Cordell. For the defensive honorable mentions, the Islanders had Logan Eastlick, who led the team in interceptions, and Finley Alexander who was one of the Islanders’ best pass rushers as he tallied 5.5 on the year.

For the second team all central league offense, the Islanders had one representative in QB Hudson Herber. The sophomore signal caller threw for 10 touchdowns and 1,266 yards while also rushing for six touchdowns and showing that he can be a true duel threat QB when called on.

For the second team defense, the Islanders had three total players selected. Junior Elias Valdivia was selected for his efforts in the middle of the Islanders’ defense, as he recorded 56 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

Also selected was JT Nelson, who anchored the Islanders’ defensive line as he racked up 56 total tackles, five of which were for loss. Connor Little also got the nod thanks in large part due to his fine play in the Islanders’ secondary as he recorded two interceptions and 20 total tackles.

Moving to the first team league selections, the Islanders had four total. Starting with the first team defense, Asa Valdivia earned the selection at DT. The senior tallied a remarkable 46 total tackles, six TFL, and four sacks, a rather unprecedented production and disruption from the defensive/ nose tackle position.

Moving to the first team offensive, another slew of Islanders earned honors as well. At WR, Graham Bower was selected for his outstanding production and big-play ability as he led the Islanders with 411 yards, rec. avg. 17.1 yards per catch to go along with four touchdowns.

Saxton Sylvester also earned first team honors for his work on the offensive line. Sylvester constantly dished out pancake blocks in both the passing and running game during the 2021 season.

Another Islander who received first team honors was senior running back Zane Delcore. Simply put Delcore was a monster for the Islanders. Delcore ran for 1,016 yards, good enough for 92.6 yards per game and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He ran angry at all times as the senior seemed to never go down on first contact.

With 12 total Islanders receiving honors, it speaks to the talent the Coronado team had in 2021 and shows they still have multiple strong building blocks for next season.





