Saturday, May 15, 2021
Business

Infections Down, Inflation Up

Promoted Partner Content

By Orion Capital Management LLC

This week, investors headed en masse to the medicine cabinet to grab handfuls of antacids as they watched equity markets swoon after the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading notched a 4.2% increase. The CPI, which measures the prices paid for a basket of consumer goods and services, is seen as the most relevant measure of inflation, and 4.2% is the highest CPI reading since 2009. Inflation has been benign for more than a decade, but now, as the pandemic restrictions recede, the confluence of a reopening economy, large pent-up consumer demand and lots of government stimulus money sloshing around is pushing prices up. Prices for used cars, airline tickets, steel, lumber, copper—you name it—are mostly higher over recent weeks. Component shortages (as with automobile chips) and supply-chain blockages (as with the recent Suez Canal container ship grounding) are also contributing to rising prices.

Orion Capital Management Stock Market Update

Fed Watching and Waiting

So far, the Federal Reserve views the inflation uptick as temporary and a normal result of an awakening economy. Thus far, the Fed has said it will remain very patient with regard to raising interest rates or reducing its bond buying program, but investors may be starting to wonder if a few more high inflation readings may force the Fed to move up its timeline.

Inflation Impacts

- Advertisement -

Inflation can be problematic for asset prices, but some types of assets are much more vulnerable than others. There are, of course, no absolutes, and assets gain or lose value based on many other factors as well. Investors should not overreact to this CPI number.

Stocks generally do fine during periods of rising inflation—provided the rate of change is not too fast. During periods of gradually increasing inflation, companies are able to raise prices for their goods and services, and thereby sort of float along with inflation. The effects are not uniform across all industries, however. Companies that source raw materials to then manufacture finished goods run the risk of having their margins squeezed as their input costs rise faster that their ability to raise prices on their finished products. Higher inflation also gets embedded in interest rates, which can both increase the cost of capital for companies as well as pressure the price-to-earnings multiples at which their stocks trade.

- Advertisement -

Inflation can be very challenging for bonds. Long-term investment grade bonds, which have a fixed payout in the distant future, may fare the worst.  Because bonds provide a fixed interest payment and a fixed payment at maturity, they are at the mercy of inflation as it ravages their purchasing power over their full maturities. Long-term bonds are therefore at more risk than short-term bonds.

Cash faces a similar challenge. Because holding cash pays virtually nothing right now, a bout of inflation will reduce your purchasing power of that cash by essentially the annual rate of inflation. If inflation is 3% per year, the purchasing power of your cash in your checking account is decreasing by 3% per year.

Structural or Temporary?

Of course, no one knows yet if recent inflation readings are the beginning of a structural change or just a transitory phenomenon that will ease once the economy is operating at full steam again. Investors will be watching closely to see if a string of hot inflation numbers gets the Fed to change its position.

Please contact us if you would like to discuss your financial situation with us.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Brewing Company Bolsters Its Beer Business During Pandemic

With brewery representative positions recently popping up in the Bay Area, Southern Nevada and Arizona, Coronado Brewing Company appeared to be expanding despite the...
Read more
Business

Shop Local and You Save More Than Just Money

According to Census.gov, total e-commerce sales for 2020 in the United States alone was estimated at $791.7 billion, an increase of 32.4 percent from...
Read more
Business

Investors Pricing In Robust Recovery

As vaccinations continue to progress, most economic data are pointing to a strong recovery here in the U.S. Many economists are expecting GDP growth...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Mid-Quarter Update: Three Factors Supporting Stocks

After going sideways in January, U.S. stocks have returned to their recent winning ways in February. The S&P 500 Index is now up about...
Read more
Business

Last Minute Tax Tip For The Self-Employed

If you, like many, have earned some income from self-employment during the pandemic, you may have already set up an Individual 401K to shelter...
Read more
Business

Epic Tug-Of-War Over GameStop (GME)

Anyone who has perused the financial press in the last week would be surprised to find the headlines dominated by an until recently obscure...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.