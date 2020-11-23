Health Officials Urge You to Keep Holiday Celebrations Small, Short and Safe

Given the surge in San Diego County cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, County health officials are urging San Diegans to keep Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations small, short and safe.

“There should be a small number of people, and gatherings should be short in duration,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are asking people to please follow the public health guidance to provide a safe experience for everyone attending the gathering.”

Gatherings with members of your own household represent a lower risk of getting and passing COVID-19. But if you’re going to gather, Wooten said you should take precautions to lower the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The smaller the better, and the health order calls for no more than three households, with gatherings outside when possible. They should be short and not last longer than two hours. And attendees should be safe and wear a face covering when not eating or drinking, maintain social distance, and practice good hand hygiene.

“If you are sick, stay home and avoid any non-household gathering or event,” Wooten said.

The County has issued COVID-19 guidance for Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays.

Other recommendations include:

Remote events with family and friends, such as a virtual dinner, sharing recipes, a virtual turkey trot or online game

Televised or live streaming events at home with members of your own household

Outdoor orchards, food markets, and seasonal craft fairs where state guidance is followed

Community Setting Outbreaks:

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

35 new community outbreaks were confirmed in San Diego County between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22: eight in retail settings, six in business settings, six in restaurant/bar settings, four in restaurant settings, two in a distribution warehouse setting, two in a healthcare setting, one in a fitness/gym setting, one in a hotel/resort/spa setting, one in an adult daycare setting, one in a faith-based setting, one in a government setting, one in a construction setting, and one in a residence setting.