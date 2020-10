On October 13, 2020, the Coronado Parent Teacher Organizations for Silver Stand Elementary, Village Elementary, Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School sponsored a candidate forum with the five candidates running for two seats on the CUSD Board.

The candidates are: Whitney Antrim, Mike Canada, Nick Kato, Stacy Keszei, and Alexia Palacios-Peters.

The video of the forum can be viewed below or on the CUSD website here.

