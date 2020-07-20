Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is “very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like home,” with a strong dedication to eldercare with honesty, positivity, reliability and progress. In March they put plans in place to deal with the novel coronavirus. After learning of a COVID-19 positive test at the facility early this month, The Coronado Times contacted CRV to learn how they are keeping staff and residents safe. Meera Kharbanda, CRV Human Resources Coordinator, shared these comments:

Has your facility had any staff members test positive for COVID-19? If so, how many tested positive? We have had two staff members test positive. One in May 2020 and one in June 2020.

- Advertisement -

Assuming staff tested positively, when was the Department of Health notified? The DOH and DSS and San Diego County were notified the same day. We have been in constant communication with all required government agencies.

Can you confirm that all of your employees have been tested? Yes we have now had all 56 employees tested three times over the past three months.

If any staff were in contact with COVID-19 directly, have they been sent home to quarantine for 14 days? Yes, staff have been asked to quarantine safely at home and/or to use the hotel accommodations provided by the state for health care workers.

- Advertisement -

What precautions have been taken to limit COVID-19 to your guests, their families, your staff? We have been working closely with the county and state and following all guidelines from the CDC. We have sanitization stations set up throughout the building as well as ask that only essential health care workers (who have tested Negative for COVID) to enter the building. We are doing Facetime calls with families and asking all residents to wear masks if they leave their rooms. We are also following social distancing measures with signs for where to stand and sit to maintain 6 feet distance among each other in common areas like the dining hall and courtyard. We request only two people at a time in the elevator. We have a sanitizing Fogger which helps disinfect the building. Our housekeeping staff sanitizes door handles, elevator buttons, etc. hourly.

Anything else you’d like to add? We had one resident test positive for COVID on July 3rd. We temporarily went on a Lockdown where we asked all residents to stay in their rooms as we monitored everyone’s vitals. All staff and residents were tested by Sharp Coronado on July 5th and then again on July 13th by San Diego county. Everyone came back negative both times. Our one resident who tested positive is doing well and has been self quarantining with a private nurse. We are scheduling monthly COVID testing for residents and staff with San Diego County and our next COVID test will be mid August.

- Advertisement -

Coronado Retirement Village website