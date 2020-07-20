Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
BusinessCommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

By Managing Editor

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is “very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like home,” with a strong dedication to eldercare with honesty, positivity, reliability and progress. In March they put plans in place to deal with the novel coronavirus. After learning of a COVID-19 positive test at the facility early this month, The Coronado Times contacted CRV to learn how they are keeping staff and residents safe. Meera Kharbanda, CRV Human Resources Coordinator, shared these comments:

Has your facility had any staff members test positive for COVID-19?  If so, how many tested positive? We have had two staff members test positive. One in May 2020 and one in June 2020. 

- Advertisement -

Assuming staff tested positively, when was the Department of Health notified? The DOH and DSS and San Diego County were notified the same day. We have been in constant communication with all required government agencies. 

Can you confirm that all of your employees have been tested? Yes we have now had all 56 employees tested three times over the past three months. 

If any staff were in contact with COVID-19 directly, have they been sent home to quarantine for 14 days? Yes, staff have been asked to quarantine safely at home and/or to use the hotel accommodations provided by the state for health care workers.

- Advertisement -

What precautions have been taken to limit COVID-19 to your guests, their families, your staff? We have been working closely with the county and state and following all guidelines from the CDC. We have sanitization stations set up throughout the building as well as ask that only essential health care workers (who have tested Negative for COVID) to enter the building. We are doing Facetime calls with families and asking all residents to wear masks if they leave their rooms. We are also following social distancing measures with signs for where to stand and sit to maintain 6 feet distance among each other in common areas like the dining hall and courtyard. We request only two people at a time in the elevator. We have a sanitizing Fogger which helps disinfect the building. Our housekeeping staff sanitizes door handles, elevator buttons, etc. hourly. 

Anything else you’d like to add? We had one resident test positive for COVID on July 3rd. We temporarily went on a Lockdown where we asked all residents to stay in their rooms as we monitored everyone’s vitals. All staff and residents were tested by Sharp Coronado on July 5th and then again on July 13th by San Diego county. Everyone came back negative both times. Our one resident who tested positive is doing well and has been self quarantining with a private nurse. We are scheduling monthly COVID testing for residents and staff with San Diego County and our next COVID test will be mid August. 

- Advertisement -

Coronado Retirement Village website

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip...
Read more
Community News

Do You Know What To Do To Get Off State Watchlist?

On July 3, San Diego County was placed on the state’s Monitoring List after the region’s case rate went above 100 positive cases per every...
Read more
Community News

Sodexo at Sharp HealthCare Launches New Nourish Menu for Patients at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Sharp HealthCare system to launch a new menu for patients this summer....
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes: 7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia WayUnknown suspect entered the victim's attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more
Community News

“Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program

Have you registered for our “Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program at Coronado.beanstack.org? It may look a little different this year, but Summer Reading is...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 17, 2020

https://youtu.be/STSeHxHbLRkCoronado residents can enjoy a picnic this weekend at a new outdoor venue sponsored by the City to help struggling restaurants. Find out how...
Read more
Community News

Imperial Beach COVID-19 Testing Site Opens

San Diego County opened its newest COVID-19 testing site in Imperial Beach. The free, drive-up testing site is in the parking lot of Mar...
Read more
History

Tearing Down Racism or Erasing Our History?

Republished with permission of Edward Anthony Moore IIIThere has been a lot of debate about whether or not we should be tearing down statues...
Read more
Community News

More Young San Diegans Getting Sick, Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

The number of younger San Diegans getting infected with the novel coronavirus has been increasing in recent weeks, and more of them are landing...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more
Community News

California Sets New Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

As the nation grapples with growing demands for coronavirus testing, renewing shortages and delays in results, California is setting new guidelines for who gets...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes: 7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia WayUnknown suspect entered the victim's attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more
Education

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.