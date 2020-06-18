COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Shark Q & A with Coronado Lifeguard Captain Sean Carey

Emerald Keepers shares this Q&A regarding sharks.

By Emerald Keepers

Captain Sean CareyIn April 2008, when there was a fatality at Solana Beach, Lifeguards took a step back and reviewed their shark incident guidelines. The San Diego Regional Aquatics Lifesaving Emergency Response Task Force (SDR ALERT)—comprised of Lifeguard Captains, Coast Guard, Harbor Police, and Border Patrol—developed a shark incident policy and regional guidelines.

How did you arrive at your current guidelines?

We formed the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association with Lifeguard Captains from as far north as Santa Cruz. Partnering with premiere shark scientist, Dr. Chris Lowe of the Cal State Long Beach Marine Lab, we revised and developed more appropriate shark incident guidelines. These included a decision tree –a simple algorithm of “yes” and “no” answers to questions about a shark’s size, activity, and location. The guidelines are based on science and drive the decision making process.

shark sightingTell us about the shark sighting signs recently posted on our beach.

- Advertisement -

On May 26, we posted shark advisory signs. Two Lifeguards spotted a 12 foot white shark in the surf line where they were training on rescue boards. Both confirmed they saw a 12 foot white shark, longer than the board they were paddling. The size took us to Response Level 1 – an advisory level. The shark was not engaging. Dr. Lowe explains engaging behavior as circling, bumping, rushing, or gaping. This shark was just cruising slowly and seemed docile. It did not engage anyone. We posted signs to let people know there was a shark seen in the water.

What do you do when you see a shark?

We will launch the jet ski to try to get eyes on the shark and confirm size, species, and activity. Very often when you get close to them on the ski, they swim away very quickly. We want to know where they are and what they are doing. We post signs to inform the public of the sighting. We have a different sign for each Response Level. We can also make announcements. We then notify the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach so they can catalog the data.

Any final words about sharks?

- Advertisement -

Sharks live in the ocean. Any time you go into the ocean it is like going into the wilderness. You don’t know what you are going to come across – sharks, stingrays, jellyfish, sealions, and all could potentially be a hazard. You just need to have awareness, education, and understanding.

Shark Incident Response Levels

0 – Under 8 feet; not engaging
1 – Over 8 feet; not engaging
2 – Over 8 feet; engaging
3 – Over 8 feet; bite to a person, paddle board, or paddle

Photo by GEORGE DESIPRIS from Pexels

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Pet of the Week: Vader, a Black Cat for Adoption

Vader Would Make an Out of This World Four-Legged Friend... Handsome, fun, and frisky Vader came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after his owner...
Read more
Community News

Low Cost Counseling from Coronado SAFE

Youth and Family Counseling Coronado SAFE staff provides confidential Youth and Family Counseling programs and resources to support and guide struggling young people, and those...
Read more
Community News

Summer Reading Program at The Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, August 12.This year’s theme...
Read more
Community News

Coronado SAFE to Provide “Turtle Time” Bags for Children Displaying Strong Emotions

Families are all adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Children look to adults for guidance and reassurance...
Read more
Community News

Health Experts Link Rise In Arizona COVID Cases To End Of Stay-At-Home Order

By Will Stone. This story is part of a reporting partnership between NPR and Kaiser Health News. With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states,...
Read more
Community News

County Urging Public, Businesses to Help Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks

Community outbreaks of COVID-19 are one of 13 triggers the County is closely monitoring to determine whether to stop or dial back the reopening of the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Emerald Keepers of the Month

Some people just talk about problems, but Aimee Richards, Margo Rhodes and Sally Perley take action. The long-time friends from CHS class of ’84...
Read more
Education

Emerald Keepers and CHS Emerald Keepers Club Host Late Start Thursday Workshop

Twenty-eight young marine scientists attended Emerald Keepers’ Late Start Thursday Workshop at the Coronado Public Library on January 30. Facilitated by Rikki McDaniel, Emerald...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers Hosts Marine Plastics Talk

Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library hosted West Coast Education and Outreach Associate with North American Marine Environment Protection Association, Rikki McDaniel. McDaniel spoke...
Read more
People

CHS Student Wins Art Contest and Donates Prize to Emerald Keepers

Congratulations to CHS student, Mischa Waydo, who won the Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Art Contest out of 3,500 entries worldwide. Mischa’s love of the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: CHS 2005 Grad Describes Island Experience as “Bittersweet;” Looks to Younger Generation for Change

He was on the Homecoming Court. He was a star personality on the school daily bulletin. He played volleyball and basketball. He even made...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more
Military

Safety Standards Uncompromised as Navy Restarts SEAL Training

Printed with permission of US Department of Defense Written By: Navy Lt. John Mike"Hooyah!" and other screams of motivation pierced the crisp Coronado, California, air in the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.