McP’s Braces for St. Patrick’s Day

Since Coronado was first introduced to McP’s Irish Pub, way back in 1982, the island has never been the same. “Entertainment Central,” is how many describe the Irish Pub on Orange Avenue.

This Tuesday, March 17, McP’s Irish Pub braces for the annual onslaught of everything and everyone Irish, as St. Patrick’s Day descends on Coronado Island, with food, drink and live music the rule of the day.

McP’s throws open its doors at 10 am Tuesday morning to greet the multitudes of patrons eager to put winter behind them and leap forward into spring. McP’s will serve customers until 2 am, or until the green beer ceases to flow.

This year, due to the current political climate in the country, certain restrictions will be in place. “We’re always hesitant to change things too much,” said Pete Joseph, owner of McP’s. “But we will be enforcing a few new rules on St. Patrick’s Day to make sure our patrons are safe.”

Those restrictions include not allowing backpacks, strollers or pets in the restaurant or on the outdoor patio throughout the day and evening.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Joseph, “but these restrictions are designed for all your safety.”

The popular restaurant/pub has live entertainment throughout the day and night. Musical acts begin with “JG” (11-1), followed by Coronado favorites, “In Mid-Life Crisis” (2-6) and “The Alternatives” (8-12).

The McP’s Store will offer up its regular fare of collectibles. They have a full inventory of shirts, hoodies, hats and beer mugs, while the supply lasts.

As usual, mingling among the guests will be locals, tourists, politicians, celebrities and SEAL Team members. McP’s is, after all, the unofficial hang-out of the U.S. Navy SEALs.

Recently seen at the legendary Irish pub was actor Scott Eastwood (son of Clint Eastwood). A regular at McP’s is rapper, singer and actor Post Malone. Former Navy SEAL-turned politician Dan Crenshaw was spotted on the McPatio recently, as well as ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who is possibly the most well-known Navy SEAL at the moment.

Fame, fortune and politics play no role at McP’s. The little pub is a comfortable hang-out for everyone, just as it has been for almost four decades.

The late Greg McPartlin, founder and owner of McP’s, was a former Navy SEAL corpsman himself. The Irish pub has long been a popular haunt for both active and retired SEALs who performed their basic underwater training in Coronado. The walls of the restaurant pay tribute to our SEAL Team warriors, and, as some say, McP’s was a valuable part of their training.

McP’s staff will be running at full steam to serve food and drink. Chefs will serve traditional Irish fare such as lean corned beef, Mulligan stew and Shepherd’s Pie, as well as a variety of other items such as burgers, salads, sandwiches and fish & chips. The full McP’s menu will be available to patrons.

McP’s Irish Pub is located at 1107 Orange Avenue, at the corner of C Avenue, in Coronado. For more information, menus and hours, visit their website at www.mcpspub.com, or call (619) 435-5280. McP’s Irish Pub also has a Facebook page.