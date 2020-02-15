CHS Women’s Basketball’s Lauren White – Highlights + Interview

The Coronado Women’s Basketball team has a rising star player on their team and that person is Lauren White. See some highlights from the recent Feb. 7 game in this video as well an interview with Lauren about basketball, her scoring skills, and plans for sports in the future. Lauren recently passed the 1,000 point scoring mark in her four year career as a CHS Islander and now is ready to make a mark in the playoffs with her other talented teammates!

You can also watch the video on our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZdy4PfJhXI