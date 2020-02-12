Real Estate: Rarely Available La Princesa Tower Corner Unit

Rarely available La Princesa Tower two bedroom/two bath corner unit with panoramic bay and city views plus a bonus ocean view to the northwest. This bright and spacious unit has the preferred split bedroom floor plan and has been tastefully upgraded and well maintained. Coronado Shores amenities include 8 tennis courts, 4 pools, oceanfront club house and fitness center. See more photos.
- Address: 1750 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1402
- 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,441 sq ft
- Price: $1,975,000
