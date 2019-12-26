CMG Mortgage Annual Holiday Coloring Contest

CMG Mortgage is nearing the end of their Annual Coloring Contest for preschool through 5th grade school children in Coronado. Christ Church, Village, Strand Elementary, and Crown Preschool are all participating. In addition to the PDF link to the coloring page below, copies will be available in some local restaurants. Completed entries can be dropped off at, or mailed to, the CMG Mortgage office at 1033 B Avenue, Suite 105. There’s only one week left to submit your child’s artwork with the deadline being January 2, 2020. The winner will be announced on the CMG Facebook page and will receive a Madisi Art Kit.

Click link below to open instructions and the coloring page options PDF file to print: