Sunday, February 1, 2026

County adopts ordinance requiring warrants for federal law enforcement in non-public facilities

Megan Kitt
A new ordinance prohibits federal law enforcement agents from accessing non-public areas of county facilities without a judicial warrant or court order.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the Civil Liberties Enforcement and Accountability Rules (CLEAR) ordinance in a 3-1 vote on Jan. 28. Supervisor Jim Desmond dissented, while Supervisor Joel Anderson was absent.

Public areas of county facilities remain accessible without a warrant. Historically, access to non-public areas of county facilities has often been governed by agency practice or staff discretion rather than a uniform, county-wide rule. The new ordinance was modeled on a similar policy adopted by the City of San Diego in October 2025.

The ordinance also requires clear, multilingual signage in county buildings informing visitors of their rights. The requirements also apply to county contractors, grantees, and leaseholders, extending the policy across county-funded and county-operated programs.

Although the ordinance did not directly stem from recent national events, such as the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, much of the discussion from leaders and the public centered on events in Minnesota.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who represents Coronado on the board, praised the ordinance.

“We all want law enforcement to keep our community safe, but when families are afraid to go into a clinic or report a crime or walk into a county office that makes everyone less safe,” Lawson-Remer said.It weakens public health and it makes our entire community feel under threat.”

Supervisor Desmond, however, called the ordinance “restrictive” and “divisive” and said local and federal leaders should work together, adding that he believes safety improved in Minnesota after local leaders began to collaborate and upon arrival of the White House’s border czar, Tom Homan.

“That shift toward talking and planning and working together is the right approach, and is already helping to ease tensions on the ground (in Minnesota)” Desmond said. “These tragic moments should have never happened, but they serve as a reminder that public safety is best protected when all levels of government communicate clearly and coordinate effectively before crises happen, not after. That’s how it should have been, that that’s what Minnesotans and San Diegans deserve going forward.”

Desmond made his remarks ahead of a Jan. 29 press conference in which Homan reaffirmed immigration enforcement efforts but said he intends to eventually reduce federal personnel in Minnesota, contingent on cooperation from state and local leaders. Homan was sent to Minnesota on Jan. 26 to take over immigration enforcement operations from former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino.

Several people from the public spoke on the matter, some in favor of the ordinance, and others opposed.

Supervisor Nora Vargas spoke in favor of the ordinance, anchoring her comments on events in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings and the detainment of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos.

“Moments like this demand more than statements,” Vargas said. “They demand action. (…) We’re taking this final vote on the CLEAR ordinance, a concrete, lawful action to protect people who rely on county services every day.”

Facilities run by the city of Coronado are not subject to the ordinance; only those run by the county are. Supporters of the new policy said the ordinance creates clearer, enforceable rules for how law enforcement interacts with county facilities, aiming to ensure consistency across departments and partners as county staff implement the new requirements.



